Total Action for Progress (TAP) proudly presented the 2024 Cabell Brand Hope Award and two Success of the Year awards on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at its kick-off to the 2024-2025 Bringing Hope Home annual campaign.

The 2024 Cabell Brand Hope Award was presented to the City of Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. in recognition of his profound contribution to serving the communities in the City of Roanoke, Southwest Virginia, and the state.

In addition, Karen Powell and Karesa Manns – two of the nearly 5,000 people served by TAP last year – were selected to receive the 2024 Success of the Year awards.

Karen Powell came to TAP seeking support from VA Cares and WINGS after she found herself in a nearly impossible position. Struggling with addiction and trying to navigate life as an ex-felon, Karen experienced the stigma and isolation of being a returning citizen first-hand. However, Karen was determined to improve herself and her circumstances regardless of the challenges she faced. With the support of her family and TAP, she has created a second chance for herself. Showing immense strength and determination, she’s now in recovery, pursuing higher education, and sharing her story to encourage others to rise to the challenges they’re facing and pursue a better life. Karen exemplifies the power of overcoming the past and challenging stigma.

Karesa Manns came to TAP’s Domestic Violence Services (DVS) after surviving a violent attack by her husband, who shot her seven times in front of their children. Traumatized and fearful for her family’s safety, she sought immediate help. DVS provided safe shelter, support, and a service plan to help her rebuild her life. Despite challenges, including a terrifying phone call that made her fear her abuser had found her; Karesa persevered, seeking safety, healing, and stability for her family. Over time, she regained her strength, moved into secure housing, and watched her children thrive. With the continued support of DVS, Karesa healed physically and emotionally, reduced her PTSD symptoms, and began educating others about recognizing abuse. Today, she has transformed her trauma into a source of strength, sharing her story and helping others in her community.

Finally, the day celebrated the launch of TAP’s annual Bringing Hope Home campaign, which supports four areas of TAP’s work: Education and Employment; Housing; Domestic Violence and Family Services, and Financial Services.

Funds raised through “Bringing Hope Home” directly support TAP’s transformative programs, empowering families to achieve economic and personal independence. As a fully local organization with no national affiliations, TAP ensures that 100% of donations stay within the community. As the organization approaches its sixtieth anniversary, TAP invites the community to get involved. Every donation, big or small, helps expand TAP’s impact and uplift lives right her in Southwest Virginia. Donations can be made at tapintohope.org/

