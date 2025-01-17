Center in the Square is pleased to announce the appointment of John Carlin as the new Vice President of Institutional Advancement. Bringing extensive experience in local non-profit work, fundraising and public relations, Carlin will lead the organization’s efforts to secure critical funding to support the mission of Center in the Square.

“I’m excited to take on this new role,” Carlin said. “Center in the Square has been a mainstay for downtown development since its inception, and I am pleased to be a part of the region’s continued success by making Center in the Square as vibrant as it can be.”

Carlin currently serves on the boards of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Saint Francis Service Dogs, LewisGale Hospital and the Associated Press of the Virginias. He is well known as a veteran broadcaster, where he has been awarded Lifetime Achievement awards by the Associated Press and the Virginia Association of Broadcasters in addition to a Peabody Award and numerous regional Emmy awards.

Carlin brings a vast amount of public relations expertise having operated his own marketing and public relations firm where he served local, national and international clients. He has long been associated with Center in the Square as owner of Carlin Aquarium Systems which maintains the public aquariums located in Center’s atrium.

“We are thrilled to have John join the team at Center in the Square,” said Tara Marciniak, Center in the Square President and General Manager. “John has been an instrumental part of this community for decades. He brings a wealth of knowledge about Roanoke and the surrounding region as well as years of service serving on local boards and organizations. Center in the Square is eager to see many of its new goals come to fruition and we truly cannot fathom a better person to have join our team for the years ahead.”

Carlin will take over fundraising activities immediately, meeting with community stakeholders, writing grants and helping with the organization’s marketing and public relations efforts.