– Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is… Ataijah Holland?

Someone who wears many, many different hats. I’m a former hooper, current coach, mother and wife. I’m also a Truancy Intervention Specialist. These identities all support who I am now.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and raised in Roanoke. I moved to Salem in middle school so of course, I have a lot of love for that city too.

When did you fall in love with the game of basketball?

I fell in love with the game in the eighth grade. That year, my dad had an honest conversation with me about what I wanted to accomplish through basketball. Right then and there, I began to take it much more seriously. I committed myself to the game, and it has rewarded me in various ways.

Of all the options you had at your disposal, why did you choose to accept a scholarship to play college basketball at Wake Forest University?

I knew that I wanted to compete against the highest level of competition in the best conference in America. The Atlantic Coast Conference provided just that. It was also important to play in the same conference that my dad thrived in as a football player. When my Wake offer came and I went on my visit, I fell in love with the university. My freshman class had five other recruits and we all committed at the same time.

How did your experience in Winston Salem, NC., shape you into the strong Black woman that you are today?

Meeting other students from all over the world strengthened my confidence in who I was. I was able to unapologetically be myself without any fear. I learned that just because someone sees something differently from you doesn’t necessarily mean that they are wrong. I love using my testimony and experiences to give other little Black girls the confidence they are going to need in this world.

Who is your favorite musician, and why?

Those who know me best will tell you that I pretty much know all of Beyonce’s songs, word for word. Her music is so powerful!!

Regardless of what I am going through, I can always channel my emotions through her music. Her versatility and commitment to the craft is truly second to none.

On Jan. 14, your alma mater, Salem High School, retired your basketball jersey. To say that is a rare accomplishment would be an understatement. What does this milestone mean to you and your family?

Upon learning it was happening, I was truly shocked. When I wore that uniform, I was just trying to help my team win. I learned early on that basketball is so much more fun when you play the right way. To be the best player that I could, I made countless sacrifices.

When my friends were going to parties, I was on the road for travel basketball. When they were going to school dances, I was in the gym honing my craft. To be recognized like this from Salem High means the world to me.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

I’ve been blessed to have excellence around me for as long as I can remember. My parents, Shannon Taylor and Bridgette Taylor, did a great job of showing me what I was capable of accomplishing if I put in the work. From the low points like wanting to quit hoops to the high points like graduating from college early, they’ve always been there for me. I hope I’m able to give my children and the people in my life a fraction of what my parents gave me.

You are currently an assistant coach for the Lady Patriots of Patrick Henry High School. Why do you think it is so important to give back to the next generation?

I think it’s super important that this next generation is around positive role models that are trauma-informed, supportive people. There is so much exposure to social media. I want them to know that their feelings are valid and they most certainly matter beyond just their athletic talents. I am a living testament of what you can do if you work hard, treat people with respect and surround yourself with compassionate people who tell you the truth.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

It would 100 percent be to utilize basketball for every last perk until you can’t find anymore. For instance, my first two international trips were only made possible through basketball. Looking back, I would have taken the offer to play professionally. The hard parts are temporary, but the memories are forever. There are endless possibilities and opportunities, so push through the hard times!