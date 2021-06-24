Juneteenth Founder’s Day celebration

by S. Rotan Hale

All across America mass celebrations were held like never before for Juneteenth, Sat., June 19, marking the first year the holiday has been officially recognized nationally as a federal holiday.

The historic legislation was signed into law Thurs. June 17, 2021 by President Joe Biden.

In accordance with the observance, a celebration of a different sort was held Saturday honoring Black Women Entrepreneurs.

The event, sponsored by Smith Energy, was founded by the late A. Byron Smith in 1954, then known as A. Byron Smith Oil Company. The operation is one of the oldest Black businesses in the area and has been managed by their daughter Shmura Smith Glenn since 2014.

City mayor Sherman Lea presented special acknowledgement to A. Byron & Miriam Smith for their legacy of business and community contributions which were quite extensive.

Miriam Smith was one of three local matriarchs recognized. Her legacy involved hundreds of graduates of Roanoke’s Burrell Hospital and Roanoke City Schools Nursing Program directed by Smith; the High Street Credit Union (founded by Smith and the Peoples Voter League (PVL) led by both Smiths and the late Rev. Charles T. Green. PVL has since been reorganized under the leadership of Smith’s daughter Crystal Castle (Holmes).

Many remember the sensitive and professional touch of Marilyn Curtis as one of the driving forces at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Pat Curtis, spoke highly of her mother-in-law who she said encouraged her to join the funeral home staff.

Also among the honorees was Claudia Whitworth, owner/publisher of The Roanoke Tribune. Speaking on her behalf was her son Stan Hale who through prepared remarks briefly flowed through Whitworth’s story that involved an extensive list of accolades.

During her address to the small crowd, Dr. Rowena Crabbe, Assistant Professor, Marketing, Virginia Tech, as keynote speaker, expounded on several key strategies and significant points of particular interest to Black women.

“As Black women we don’t quit and can’t be put in a box,” Dr. Crabbe explained. “We’re Black, we’re women, we’re daughters, we’re mothers, we’re cousins, we’re entrepreneurs and the way we move through the world is so unique and there is so much to that uniqueness. It’s exciting to realize that people as well as scholars are beginning to realize the unique experience of Black women. It differs from Black men. It differs from White women and we need to understand those differences.”

Crabbe also spoke briefly on the designation of Juneteenth now being a national holiday.

“As we honor this momentous day, we must recognize that there is so much more work to be done and this is just the start of our journey to liberation.

As a marketing specialist, she spoke at length about practical real-life marketing perspectives and offered a barrage of tips for those interested in launching out on their own as entrepreneurs.

“I stand on faith, I stand on family support and just hard work,” said Peggy Fleming, who was one of four local women entrepreneur panelists that responded to questions from moderator Sharron Jeffrey. Fleming is owner/operator of Gina’s restaurant in Salem.

“There are resources out here as the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. They offer any type of information you need to start your own business. There is funding out there you just have to do the work,” she added.

“Before you start thinking about the finances and marketing, you have to make sure your vision is clear,” said Dr. Montenique Finney, PH.D., LCP who is a licensed clinical psychologist at Life Force Counseling Center. “People think that they are certain about how to proceed in starting a business without understanding that business has to be an idea and a market.”

Finny went on to recommend the book “Soar” by T.D. Jakes referring to it as the “manual that literally lays out step-by-step the plan you need in order to become an entrepreneur before you go looking for money.”

Natasha Saunders, is director, Multicultural Affairs at Roanoke College and also serves on the Board of Trustees for Roanoke City School Board. Saunders raised the point of approaching any business or a project of considerable size with the help of like minds, ie safety in numbers, so as to enhance the chance for success.

Using herself as an example she spoke of her position as co-founder of Trifecta Inc., a women-led non-profit youth and community empowerment organization.

“In terms of not doing it by yourself, I believe in looking for ways to partner with other people to make a collective impact,” she said. “Focus on what you are good at and market your own niche,” she advised and mentioned her strong suit as being curriculum and youth development.

Event host Shmura Smith Glenn was also on panel–considering she followed her father’s footsteps in the oil business, having assumed control 7 years ago she is no stranger to the complexities of business.

Referring to funding Glenn spoke of the state’s Small, Women-owned and Minority-owned Business certification program, aka (SWaM) an affiliate of the Small Business Association (SBA).

“This program helps you to get funding that you might not otherwise get and allows you an opportunity to do business with major companies that you as a small business wouldn’t be able to do business with,” she advised.

Closing her remarks Glenn emphasized the importance of dedication.

“You have to feel that this (goal) is something that you really want to do–understanding that this is your vision–and be all in. Because it’s gonna be tough otherwise but you have to fix your mind on what it is you want and drive towards that goal.”