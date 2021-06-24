Juneteenth celebrations galore!

by Shawn Nowlin

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. First celebrated in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, approximately three years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the occurrence has been observed nationwide for more than 150 years.

In the African American community, Juneteenth is often referred to as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. stated “Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day.”

Several misconceptions about Juneteenth exist such as it being the country’s oldest celebration of emancipation. Actually the oldest celebration of the end of slavery happened in Gallipolis, OH, on Sept. 22, 1863. Another misconception is that Texas slaves didn’t learn they were freed until 1865. Historians believe that many slave owners hid news of the Emancipation Proclamation for selfish and unethical reasons.

All throughout the nation as well as Southwest Virginia, Juneteenth celebrations were held last weekend.

Christiansburg Institute and Buzz4good hosted a free event honoring the lives and history of African Americans. Floyd CARE (Community Action for Racial Equity) hosted a celebration at Warren G. Lineberry Community Park. The Alleghany Highlands NAACP held a celebration of freedom at Jeter Watson Park. The Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition held a virtual, live-streamed program from the Academy Center of the Arts, and Appomattox for Equality hosted its second annual Juneteenth event in Courtland Field. Additional events occurred in Covington, Roanoke County, Lynchburg and Clifton Forge.

Locally, neighborhood activist Jordan Bell was co-organizer of a huge Juneteenth Family Reunion at Eureka Park last Saturday that reportedly attracted hundreds of attendees–all colors creating a showcase of unity. More than 40 vendors were present to offer cultural merchandise, food to celebrate the significance of the day. Additionally attendees also got an opportunity to participate in various activities of historic nature.

William Fleming High School cheerleaders paid homage to their ancestors with a powerful dance routine, that brought Roanoke native Ashley Gordon to tears.

Virginia Department of Health nurse Cynthia Vineyard-Brown said a number of people were also given COVID-19 shots. “We just wanted to make a difference in the community. Many questions were asked, and I was happy to provide answers as certain people are still hesitant about the vaccine. I explained that they have nothing to worry about,” Vineyard-Brown said.

On June 15, the Senate passed a bill to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday under a unanimous consent agreement. The next day, the House of Representatives voted 415-14 in favor of the bill. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on June 17, it marked the first new national holiday since Martin Luther King Day was created in 1983.

Speaking on the importance of Juneteenth at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in downtown Roanoke, Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. said, “People are celebrating, they’re hearing speeches, but I want us to think about that, feel the joy and happiness, but go beyond the speeches and do what you can do to promote unity and strive to serve.”

On hand was Perneller Chubb-Wilson, long-time president of SCLC Roanoke Chapter, who added, “I’m so happy I don’t know what to do! When the Governor announced Juneteenth was a state holiday and then the President said it was a national holiday, I fell back and said Jesus, it’s long past due.”

When James Johnson, 71, was growing up in Southwest Virginia, he says he was taught very little about Juneteenth in school. It wasn’t until he started doing his own research that he began to understand its historical significance. The thought of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday was unfathomable a few years ago.

“Last week’s Juneteenth community events were meant to challenge, inspire and educate, he continued. Seeing so many people of different colors present made my heart smile,” he said. “The only way that we can reach our potential as a community is if we listen to each other and fully embraces our past.”