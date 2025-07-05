Dignitary, defined as “a person considered to be important because of high rank,” is a word applicable to all three individuals who were honored during the Annual Whitney M. Young Dinner.

June 26 was a special day for Sherman Lea Sr., Mike Franklin and Billie Jean Jones as they all were celebrated at the Berglund Center’s Vista Room for their impact on the community as well as contributions to the Scouting America organization.

A proud graduate of Roanoke’s Jefferson High School, through the game of basketball, Coach Franklin has been able to mentor generations of Star City youth.

Jones, who nurtured the lives of countless young people as an educator and community advocate for 53 years, was the recipient of the Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award.

Lea, dedicated more than four decades of his life to public service serving as Roanoke’s Mayor for two terms.

Speaking to what the award means to him, Lea said, “I am grateful to the Blue Ridge Mountains Council of Boy Scouts of America for this award at the Whitney M. Young Awards Dinner. Being recognized with Mrs. Billie Jean Jones and Coach Mike Franklin means that I am in esteemed company.”

“For over 20 years, scouting has supported disadvantaged youth,” Andre Peery, Retired District Executive of Scouting America, said. “The Scoutreach Program is a cornerstone of Scouting America’s (formerly Boy Scouts of America) commitment to ensuring that all young people – regardless of their circumstances, neighborhood or ethnic background – have the opportunity to participate in Scouting.”

Approximately 140 merit badges are offered in the program. These include: Animal Sciences, Aviation, Chemistry, Crime Prevention, Dentistry, Electricity, Electronics, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Family Life, Drafting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Gardening, Landscape Architecture, Law, Metalwork, Nature, Plumbing, Programming, Robotics, Salesmanship, Sculpture, Search and Rescue, Scuba Diving and Surveying.

“Another important aspect of Scouting is advancement which focuses on meeting the requirements for the converted Eagle Scout,” Peery said. “We call it the University of Scouting, and we know that many Scouts find their future job possibilities by taking these courses.”

Several years in and still going strong, the Annual Whitney M. Young Dinner celebration is a win-win for all involved. This year’s recipients prove definitively that if one is willing to be selfless, they can truly make a difference.

Event sponsors Lions of Virginia District 24C, Sherman Lea Sr., Andre Peery & Friends and the BRMC Board were vital to the event’s success this year.