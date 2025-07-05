Hollins University is pleased to announce the appointment of Tiffany R. Hinton, Ed.D., as acting vice president for Student Success, Well-Being, and Belonging, effective Thursday, July 3, 2025. She succeeds Dr. Gary Brown, who has served in the role since January 2024.

Dr. Hinton is a seasoned higher education administrator and equity champion with more than a decade of experience advancing institutional inclusion, compliance, and student well-being. She currently serves as Hollins’ associate vice president and chief Title IX officer, where she leads key strategic initiatives to foster an inclusive and supportive campus climate. In her new role as acting vice president, she will oversee the university’s comprehensive portfolio of student support services, including counseling services, student success, health services, and housing and residence life.

“Tiffany is a bold and visionary leader with deep expertise in building systems that promote student well-being,” said Mary Dana Hinton (no relation), president of Hollins University. “Her leadership is grounded in care, accountability, and a relentless commitment to our students. We are thrilled to have her serve in this critical capacity at a pivotal time for our community.”

“I’m honored to serve in this role at Hollins,” said Tiffany Hinton. “Hollins is distinguished by its intellectually curious students and dedicated faculty and staff who foster academic excellence, promote creativity and belonging, and prepare students for lives of purpose. Our students’ resilience, passion, and sense of purpose inspire me every day. It is a privilege to support their journey and to collaborate with faculty and staff who are deeply committed to their success.”

Prior to joining Hollins in 2024, Hinton served as assistant vice chancellor and chief diversity officer at Elizabeth City State University, where she led six functional areas—including student counseling services, military and veteran affairs, and Title IX—while securing significant grant funding to advance student success initiatives. Her leadership resulted in national recognition for civic engagement and diversity innovation, and she played a vital role in improving retention and support services for underrepresented and military-affiliated students.

Earlier in her career, Hinton held a series of progressively responsible roles in student development, crisis response, and community standards at institutions including Virginia Commonwealth University and North Carolina Central University. A frequent speaker and presenter on topics such as inclusive practices, conflict management, and civic engagement, she brings a forward-thinking and deeply compassionate approach to student-centered leadership.

Dr. Hinton holds a Doctor of Education in educational leadership with a concentration in higher education administration from East Carolina University, a Master of Arts in criminal justice from Norfolk State University, and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Fayetteville State University.