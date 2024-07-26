Last week, members of local youth group, ES Brown #2, traveled to Hampton, VA to attend the 2024 Virginia Knights of Pythagoras (KOP) Summer Encampment at Hampton University from July 19-21.

Council ES Brown #2 is a youth organization sponsored by The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of VA, led by Grand Master Beverly “Butch” Morgan, (a former Roanoker).

Council Advisors and youth from Virginia, cities i.e South Boston, Petersburg, Norfolk and Richmond attended the camp.

Receiving organizational positions were Jason Taylor, a rising senior at Northside High School, who was elected as the Virginia KOP State Master Knight and Dakerrion Wallace, who attends Breckenridge Middle School in the 7th grade, was appointed to State Senior Knight Steward.

VA KOP State Director, Bernard Johnson and Council ES Brown #2 Lead Advisor, Shawn Pemberton accompanied members to the encampment.