by Shawn Nowlin

Over the last two decades, the Roanoke Commanders of the Rite, an organization that promotes fraternity amongst its peers and takes tremendous pride in making a difference in people’s lives, has given back to the community in a variety of ways.

Time and time again, the organization has gone above and beyond to fulfill its mission. On July 20, Pilgrim Baptist Church hosted a Black & White Banquet which attracted more than 150 attendees. Non-stop smiles and laughter are usually a good sign that people are enjoying themselves. Both were on full display last Saturday.

Starting with a meet and greet session before a catered meal was served, the affair concluded with Frater Rev. Dwight Steele giving the benediction.

Providing the music were Gary Bannister and Elder Milton Hardy. Bishop Floyd Davis, (33rd degree) served as the emcee, made sure the evening ran smoothly with his wit and professionalism.

The gathering had multiple purposes: to recognize this year’s honorees, PLLR Mabel Poindexter, GIG James O. Borders and GIG James Larnell Starkey; made a charitable donation to Apple Ridge Farms and surprised Rev. E.T. Burton (33rd degree) with a birthday celebration.

“When we arrived, the first thing we did was seat the dignitaries. The three individuals honored were more than deserving. Rev. Steele’s message was both powerful and inspiring too,” SP Demare Gill said. “Normally, this event takes place at the Aladdin Shrine Temple. However because of so much interest this year, the venue was changed.”

“I think this was one of our best banquets to date. It’s always a great feeling to give money to a worthy charity as Apple Ridge Farms to which we donated $5,000, but before the evening ended, we were able to contribute another $150 from those in attendance.”

All proceeds that night went to Apple Ridge – accepted by founder Peter Lewis who was accompanied by Jordan Bell his associate.

At least five ministers from the fraternity were also present. Another highlight of the event was the birthday surprise for GIG Dr. E T Burton. A lot of behind-the-scenes work made last Saturday possible and those involved felt it certainly paid off.

There’s a short list of local organizations that garner the level of respect for the Roanoke Commanders of the Rite. Countless families, youth and organizations have benefited from the organization over the years. All signs point to next year’s banquet happening in the summer.

Co-chair SGIG J.C. Taylor contributed to this report.