by Shawn Nowlin

There are tens of thousands of Roanoke residents who grew up genuinely believing that while Democrats and Republicans adamantly disagree on policy, most Americans understood that the nation’s leader and most powerful person on the planet should carry themselves with class.

The last election between former California Senator Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a harsh reminder that America is not as virtuous as many thought.

Since being sworn in on Jan. 20, Trump has used the Oval Office to enrich his pockets and sign executive orders that will harm marginalized communities while empowering his cronies like Elon Musk to positions of influence and power.

In a released statement through X, Congressman Ben Cline said, “Led by Mr. Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is an essential initiative to reduce wasteful spending, cut bureaucratic red tape and modernize government technology. The US DOGE Service (USDS) will enhance government productivity and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.”

For locals like Sharice Kasey who detest the current Commander-In-Chief and his Administration, Presidents Day was an opportunity to denounce Donald Trump in grand fashion.

“I am old enough to remember when certain things disqualified you from running for the highest office in the land. Instead of a convicted felon multiple times over, we could have gone in a different direction,” she said.

On Feb. 17, demonstrators of different races, ages and ethnicities by the hundreds gathered in front of the Poff Federal Building (soon to be renamed the Reuben Lawson Building) in downtown Roanoke to protest Trump and Musk’s strong-arm authoritarianism over-reach that is presently reeking havoc on America.

Explaining how the gathering came about, event organizer Katie Dralle said, “My friend Marie and I were brainstorming some ideas on how we could participate in the national day of protests. We created a Facebook event and it took off from there. It was great to see so many people unite together, side by side.”

Mayor Joe Cobb and activist Deb Carter were among the speakers.

“They call us parasites. All 36.8 million of us. That’s what President Musk labeled us – Americans like me who depend on the system just to survive. Medicare and Medicaid keeps me alive. I’m literally talking about the difference between existence and oblivion,” Carter told all in attendance.

Peaceful but powerful, local law enforcement were present to make sure there were no problems. Many signs were brought to the protest. Some of them read “Elon Musk has our personal information. What could possibly go wrong?” and “Immigration is an issue that hits close to home for me.”

Paris Clarkson says she still struggles to explain to her children how America went from electing President Joe Biden to Trump.

“I used to entertain different viewpoints when it came to politics. I no longer do that. Yes, Biden was old, but he was leaps and bounds better than Trump. Anyone who proudly supports Trump has drawn a line in the sand. I would never target anyone, but I will place boundaries to protect my peace,” she said.

The national “Not My Presidents Day” initiative was sponsored by “50-50-1,” representing 50 states, 50 protests and one movement.