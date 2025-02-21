Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Antonio Hash?

I was raised by my mom and grandparents in the Orange and Hanover Avenue area. I was surrounded by a strong, loving family and a close-knit church community, which helped shape me into the person that I am today.

Where were you born and raised?

I am a proud Star City native. I was born at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. My mother, Gloria Hash Baker, and my family instilled strong values in me, teaching me the importance of hard work, faith and community.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

I moved to Richmond, Virginia, and later to Columbia, Maryland, where I worked for Nordstrom in the customer service department. Eventually, I returned to Roanoke and pursued my passion for barbering by attending barber school. After that, I worked at Freedom First Credit Union and later at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. My journey then led me to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, where I found my true calling in public service.

As Sheriff for the City of Roanoke, what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am responsible for operating the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, overseeing courthouse security, managing civil process services and ensuring the safe custody of individuals awaiting trial. I lead a team of over 240 employees and oversee the care of more than 350 residents in our custody. My role also extends beyond law enforcement – I work to foster relationships within the community, ensuring that our agency serves as a beacon of hope and rehabilitation.

How important is family to you?

Family is everything to me. It is the foundation of who I am and what I do. I firmly believe that a family that prays together, stays together. My upbringing was centered around love, support and faith. That has certainly carried over into my adult life. Through good times and bad, my family has always been my greatest source of strength and encouragement.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which songs and artists would be on it?

I love to travel, and when I’m on the road, I listen to gospel music to keep me grounded and focused on a safe journey. I always pray for traveling grace. Outside of gospel, I enjoy Neo-soul and a little bit of Go-Go music – it’s my favorite!

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

My relationship with the City of Roanoke is powerful. It is built on trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to making our community better. Public safety is a team effort, and I am grateful for the strong partnerships we have with the Roanoke Police Department, Fire-EMS and other city agencies. Together, we work as one city, ensuring that Roanoke remains a safe and thriving place for all.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love sports!! Football is my favorite, and I am a huge New York Giants fan. I also enjoy basketball. The Chicago Bulls have been my favorite team since childhood. Additionally, I have a passion for organizing events, paying close attention to detail to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your mother?

Several individuals have significantly influenced my life. My youth leaders at church, Minister Jeff and Minister Janell Hash, played a major role in my spiritual and personal development. My big brother, Mark Donihe, was a mentor to me through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. My godfather has also been a guiding force in my life. Additionally, Judge Onzlee Ware and several sheriffs from around the country have served as mentors, offering valuable guidance throughout my career.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

I would tell my younger self to never give up. If you fail, try again. Never feel defeated. Always plan, execute, and, if necessary, go back to the drawing board to reset, refocus and relaunch. Everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed.