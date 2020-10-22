Lucy Addison Class of 1941 Remembered

How many names do you recognize from the Lucy Addison High School Class of 1941? Do you see the name of your mom or dad, your grandma or granddad, your cousin or one of your old neighbors?

Gayle Graves remembers Mr. Sydnor. “He was my principal at Booker T. Washington Junior High in the mid 1960s.”

Devorah Thomas-James of Maryland, niece to graduate George Dewey Forte, found an original newspaper clipping in her uncle’s cache of files. Devorah’s friend, Cheryl Manning, is hoping to frame this news article and place it with other historical artifacts on display at the Lucy Addison Middle School. Hopefully, this nostalgic article will bring back fond memories of old friends and family.

Please see the original article from 1941 below stating this class tops the class of 1940:

Lucy Addison Graduating 110 tops 1940 Class

by Margin of Seven

A prospective graduating class of 110 Lucy Addison High School students including 28 February graduates who will receive diplomas at the June commencement exercises, was announced by Principal L.A. Sydnor. The graduating class last year numbered 103.

Seniors will bring the national defense theme into their graduating exercises, discussing “The Role of High School in Our National Defense,” in a student participation commencement program June 13, at the Roanoke Auditorium.

Prospective graduates listed by the principal:

Evelyn Delores Adams, Catherine Pauline Bailey, Laura Belle Bailey, Dorothy Elizabeth Bentley, William James Bess, Jr., Dorothy Elizabeth Blair, Dorothy Mae Bauseman, Eventee Alphonsa Boyer, Margaret Elizabeth Brown, Dorothy Louise Board, Lawrence Roosevelt Cannaday, Irene Bettie Canty, Johnella E. Charlton, Ruth Virginia Chapman, Emma Vernal Calloway, Ralph Vernon Claytor, Othia Davis, Leona Frances Deane, Marshall Edward Dunnaville, Mable Jean Dupree, Geraldine Edwards, Doris Gwendolyn Fisher, Geneva Darwa Fisher, Mable Josephine Fowler, George Dewey Forte, Bertha Louise Granger.

H:

Anne Serena Hale, David Duffield Hamlar, Annie Pauline Hawkins, Alphonso Macellar Harris, Albert Lewis Hoosier, Mildred Ethel Hunter, Emma Louise Humphries, Virginia Adelaide Johnson, Richard Bernard Johnson, Mildred Beatrice Mercedes Jones, Hattie Doretha Mack, Josephine Sylvia Mayo, Fola Constance McCray, Lucy Martin, Florenta Catherine Noel, Savannah Jean Page, John Calvin Parker, Pauline Clouris Parks, George W. Parrish, Jr., Lillian Harriet Paxton, Elwood Carlyle Petty, Vivian Pauline Rayford, William McKinley Preston, Jr., Thomas Sylvester Robertson, James Preston Robinson, Mary Katherine Ross, Henry Thomas Rosborough, Dorothy Mae Ruckers, Virginia Bernice Robinson.

S:

Bernard Samuels, Anna Gyzella Sadler, Josephine Joyce Shorts, Hubert Shovely, Fitzgerald Leigh Smith, Lannie Mae Smith, Alyce Loreane Smythe, Lillie Mae Elizabeth Stewart, Louvenia Gertrude Sydnor, Arnesia Taylor, Delmar Lawrence Taylor, Muriel Morzella Trynham, Margaret Nora Wade, Raymond David Wheaton, Earl Lynard White, Margie Alice Wilson, John Hanry Williams, Thomas Williams, Gladys Erma Woods, Dorothy Lee Williams, Frances Louise Woods, Winnie Armentha Witcher, Sherman Leon Williams, Julian Junious Woodson, Earl Saunders, James Roy Valentine and Woody Andrew White.

February Graduates:

George Kyle Akers, Jr., Calvin Coolidge Campbell, James Abritha Groan, Herman Edward Gills, Ray Thomas Lipscomb, David Alphonzo Powell, William Porter Scott, Jr., William Alfred Miller, Jr., Alma Elizabeth Akers, Eula Georgianna Deane, Louise Sylvia Burkes, Fannie Elsie Bruce, Lois Althea Calloway, Laura Juanita Carter, Laverne Elnora Creghead, Shirley Jean Davis, Tippy Lorene Eggleston, Zelma Edwina Faulkner, Leander Virginia Ferguson, Sadie Graves, Ophelia Cordelia Hines, Queen Anne Irving, Alyner Bernice Lavender, Juanita Emma Lewis, Senora Saunders, Dorothy Shovely, Gertie Bagelene White and Andrea Edwina Young.