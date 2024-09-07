By Shawn Nowlin

Mayor Sherman Lea has guided Roanoke through various chapters since being sworn in on July 1, 2016.

Over the last eight years, the proud Virginia Union University alum has worked tirelessly to reduce crime, create new jobs and make life easier for the roughly 100,000 individuals who call Roanoke home.

During his final Roanoke Regional Chamber State of the City Address on August 29 in a Hotel Roanoke ballroom, Lea detailed actions his administration took to make a difference. Introducing Lea to the room full of family, friends and leaders – both in business and politics – during the breakfast gathering was Eric Sichau, President and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“This is our largest crowd ever. We had to do some switching and changing with seats, so I appreciate everyone’s flexibility,” Sichau said. “Mayor Sherman Lea has led Roanoke City with vision and dedication. His tenure has been marked by steadfast leadership, guiding Roanoke through both challenges and triumphs with a focus on unity and progress.”

It’s always been important to Lea that all Roanoke residents feel seen and heard. Only ten other localities across the country can say that they, like Roanoke, have earned a designation as an All-America City from the National Civic League for the eighth time.

“As I reflect on the progress we’ve made over the last year, I must say that the state of the city is good and continues to improve. The only city in America that has won the award nine times is San Antonio. I’ve been around a little bit, and the way they got theirs, I won’t begin to question it,” Lea jokingly said to much audience laughter.

Six months ago, Roanoke City Public Schools celebrated the opening of the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center. When Amazon builds its package delivery facility, the $30 million investment is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to the community. Those accomplishments and more were discussed during his speech.

“We also opened the Sheila S. Strauss Hospice House this year, the first freestanding hospice house in the region. We are a compassionate city, and we want to take care of all people, even when their life is coming to an end,” Lea said. “We have committed to record-breaking funding for Roanoke City Public Schools for a second year in a row, exceeding $100 million. This underscores our deep commitment to education.”

Some people expect a mayor to solve every local government problem that presents itself. Given this reality and other pressures that come with the job, very few have the temperament and acumen to successfully do the job.

While it’s impossible for elected officials to always make decisions that will please everyone, Lea noted, “The bigger picture must always be taken into consideration. I’ve disappointed folks during my time as mayor. I hope people know that I always did what I felt was best though.”

Lea’s mental makeup and professionalism are two reasons why he is so respected on both sides of the political aisle. When the 2024 Democratic National Convention was held in Chicago last month, Lea was in attendance.

“I often say that justice and public safety go hand and hand. My view is shared by our next President of the United States, Kamala Harris. My DNC experience was everything I thought it would be and more,” he said.

While there were plenty of stressful days, Lea says he never took his opportunity to serve the community for granted. “The contributions of every community make Roanoke such a special place. One’s reputation is earned, not given. I am forever grateful for the opportunities afforded to me over the years,” he said.

Roanoke’s next mayor will almost certainly be either Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, a Democrat; Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, an Independent; or former Roanoke Mayor Dave Bowers, a Republican.

That verdict will be rendered on Tuesday, November 5.