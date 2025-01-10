by Shawn Nowlin

By any objective metric, Lynchburg, is a city with scenic beauty, outdoor recreation and various quality colleges and universities. There aren’t many places in America that can claim an HBCU (Virginia University of Lynchburg), a private evangelical institution (Liberty University), a private university associated with the Disciples of Christ (University of Lynchburg) and a public community college (Central Virginia CC).

The only city in the Commonwealth that wasn’t recaptured by the Union before the end of the American Civil War, Lynchburg, like many other cities, has a very complicated history.

Stephanie Reed’s tenure as Lynchburg’s GOP mayor came to an end on Jan. 3 when council voted 4-3 to elect Larry Taylor, the city’s first Black Republican mayor.

An at-large council member currently halfway through his four-year term, Taylor voted for himself, along with Ward 1 representative Jacqueline Timmer, Ward 3 representative Curt Diemer and at-large member Marty Misjuns.

On top of providing basic governmental services to the city’s nearly 80,000 residents, Taylor’s responsibilities also include overseeing municipal managers and executing ordinances passed by council, among various other things.

The City of Lynchburg isn’t as racially diverse as many would like. Speaking to being the first Black Republican Mayor, Taylor said, “Sometimes change is good. I am more than ready for this challenge.”

“Congratulations to Republican Larry Taylor for being elected Mayor of Lynchburg. Thank you to Republicans Curt Diemer, Marty Misjuns and Jacqueline Timmer for voting for him,” said Congressman Bob Good.

“I’m thankful for what Larry Taylor and Vice Mayor Curt Diemer bring to the table for our citizens. I look forward to working with our council, guided by their leadership, to put our citizens first,” said Misjuns,

Once a document surfaced last year that revealed that Timmer, Misjuns and Diemer would only support the candidate who garnered a majority of the Republican votes, Taylor appeared to be the frontrunner.