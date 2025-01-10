Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is J.C. Taylor?

A man who started as a real estate agent in the late 1970s and worked his way up to become one of the best in the state. A proud Black man with the best family that a person could ask for. A man that has made mistakes over the years, but has learned from all of them. A man that loves to make a difference in the community. A man who loves the Lord.

Where were you born and raised?

Franklin County is where I was born and raised. Being part of a large family meant that I learned early on the importance of sharing and finding common ground even when you disagree. We didn’t have a lot of money, but we had each other. We were a praying family. They taught me that if you truly want something in life, you have to work for it.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

When I began my senior year, I thought that I was going to attend Virginia State University. God had different plans for me though. At the time, the military was drafting as many people as they could for the Vietnam War. As a teenager, I was trained to go out for battle. I didn’t fight in the war, but I was sent to a base where we trained those who did. After the military, I attended college and majored in marketing.

Why do you think that more young men should join the military?

My time in the Army taught me so much about discipline, accountability and having a plan in life. Obviously, not all or even most, but too many of our young men today are lost. They haven’t been taught what it’s like to be a real man. Their definition of a man is a complete juxtaposition from reality. There is no way that I’m the man I am today without serving those years in the Army.

How did your real estate journey begin?

True story, I got into real estate over a bet. I remember it like it was yesterday. A guy told me that I couldn’t pass the exam. There weren’t many agents who looked like me at the time. Instead of arguing with the guy, I just made a mental note that I was going to prove him wrong. At the start of my career, so many Caucasian folks didn’t feel comfortable doing business with me. I eventually got through that chapter and never looked back.

Who are some of your favorite music acts, and why is that the case?

Jazz is my favorite music genre and I love R&B. Issac Hayes is my all-time favorite musician. Everything he did was just so smooth. You can’t name a bad Issac Hayes song. I’m also a huge fan of Earth, Wind & Fire, James Brown and Luther Vandross. I’ve seen them all in concert. Last year, my wife and I got to go to Minnesota to visit Prince’s home. We toured his studio and art collection. It was a memory that I will never forget.

You hold the distinction of being the only Black president in the 103-year-history of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. What does that mean to you?

Even when I say it aloud today, it still doesn’t seem real. Some of the most impactful business leaders throughout the Roanoke Valley are part of the Kiwanis Club. Being President comes with a lot of responsibilities, and I didn’t take my position lightly.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

Personally, it would be my parents, Jessie and Hortence. I picked up so many of their positive traits. They were the type of people that got along with everyone. It didn’t matter if you were barely surviving making minimum wage or a multi-millionaire, they treated everyone with respect. When people say I have a good spirit, I always credit my mom and dad. Professionally, a wonderful man named Charlie Lovell gave me a chance by putting my license in his office. He gave me an opportunity when others wouldn’t. When he passed a few years ago, I explained to his family and loved ones at the funeral why he is such a big part of my success.

How important is family to you?

Family is everything. We don’t always agree on everything, but at the end of the day, there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for them. And I know that the feeling is mutual. I love all of my family members.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

It took me a long time before I truly grasped the concept of financial literacy. If I could tell my younger self anything, it would be to start investing early and don’t be afraid to experience different activities. Things won’t pan out every single time, but if you approach life with strategy, you will be happy with the outcome more often than not.