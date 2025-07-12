In anticipation of the Grand Opening of Melrose Plaza, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys announces the inaugural class of the Living Legends exhibit – seven remarkable Roanokers whose lasting impact continues to shape and inspire the Roanoke community. This annual exhibit will honor visionary leaders and celebrate the legacy they’ve built for future generations.

“The Living Legends of Melrose Plaza are changemakers who continue to have influence,” said Richmond Vincent, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “When we unveil the Melrose Plaza History Wall in July, these seven leaders will be recognized for their lasting contributions.”

The Living Legends exhibit is an extension of the Melrose Plaza History Wall. Updated annually, the rotating exhibit will honor community members who have made extraordinary contributions to ed ucation, civic leadership, journalism and cultural preservation.

“It’s important that these honorees know their efforts are seen and appreciated,” said Jordan Bell, local historian. “Their stories will live on at Melrose Plaza and inspire generations to come.”

The inaugural class of Living Legends to be featured at Melrose Plaza are Richard Chubb; Doris Ennis; Sherman Lea, Sr.; Peter Lewis; Peggy Sue Mason; Reginald Shareef and Caludia Whitworth. Full biographies will be revealed during the Grand Opening ceremony on the Living Legends display.

This year’s honorees are the first in what will become an annual tradition, with new Living Legends added each year to keep Roanoke’s history alive and evolving.

The honorees will be formally recognized during Melrose Plaza’s Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, July 31. For more details about the event, visit https://melroseplazaroanoke.com/.

Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods. The four anchor initiatives of Melrose Plaza will provide jobs and resources to uplift the entire community.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia. Our vision of eliminating poverty is fueled by our mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities. Your donations and shopping allow Goodwill to provide skills training, job placement, and support services to help people achieve their fullest potential. Visit goodwillvalleys.com for more information.