by Shawn Nowlin

For many people, playing at their local park after school as well as during the summer usually ranks among their favorite childhood memories.

Because Booker T. Washington Park was within walking distance of her house growing up, Roanoke native Michelle Coleman never had to travel far to hang out with friends. “The memories that I made at the park are moments that I will never forget. I’m grateful that I grew up in the era that I did because it shaped me into the person that I am today,” she said.

Over the years, Washington Park, the only playground for African Americans during segregation, has gone through various changes. Eight decades ago, the upper level served as a landfill. During the 1960s, it was the Reverend R.R. Wilkinson who convinced the city council to close the landfill. Today, the area is a complete park with upgraded basketball courts and a brand new ‘enhanced’ swimming pool.

In honor of its historical value and cultural significance, Mayor Joe Cobb made a proclamation declaring July 5, 2025, as “Booker T. Washington Park Day.”

Joining in on the celebration were Coleman, City Councilman Phazhon Nash, Dr. Edward Burton and Cathy Carter, President of the Friends of Washington Park.

“Any history that’s been erased or not told correctly, needs to be told. We need our local citizens to know all of our history, not just parts of our history. So, proclamations offer that opportunity to reflect on history and also create a pathway forward,” said Roanoke’s 47th Mayor.

He added, “This is the part of a historic tradition within Washington Park when families and relatives would gather together for reunions for the Fourth of July and for other celebrations just to be in the beautiful park.”

Speaking to what the proclamation means to him, Burton said, “I’ve been here for 65 years. This is a grand, festive occasion. To get this many people out on a warm Saturday evening, it’s a marvelous thing. To see where Washington Park has come from is something to be happy about.”

“Every Fourth of July, the Black citizens – that was one of the couple of days that they were allowed to rest – and it brought people from all different counties in Southwest Virginia,” Carter said. “It means a lot to see it being celebrated once again, to see people come back to this park and we need to do that more than once a year. It needs to be done more often.”