by Shawn Nowlin

It is often said that the most effective leaders not only have the ability to inspire and motivate others, but operate with a certain moral compass too.

Over Sherman Lea Jr.’s two-decade-long affiliation with the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ), including the last four as President, he has demonstrated unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership.

On July 24, the NABCJ held its annual national conference in Houston, TX. For all his contributions that have been instrumental in shaping the organization into what it is today, Lea was honored during a ceremony banquet for overseeing the national organization.

“I started my professional career as a clinical social worker in prison. In 2004, I went to my first NABCJ Conference and was blown away by everything that I experienced. Before I served as President starting in 2021, I was the organization’s Vice President for five years,” he said. “Much of what I did in that role was pushing for criminal justice reform.”

Established in 1974 by a group of Black professionals, the NABCJ is a non-profit established to promote the interests of Black people and other minorities in the justice system.

When a high school in Oklahoma City became the first in the nation to form a chapter of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice six years ago, many felt that it was a sign of things to come in the future.

“We had more than enough students with a keen interest in the organization and we are excited that the state NABCJ chapter will install our students as officers and members of this historic student chapter. NABCJ is a perfect pairing for our Academy of Law and Public Safety,” said Mauri Hubbard, Coordinator of the Academy of Law and Public Safety, at the time in a press release.

Engaging in meaningful conversations, cultivating relationships through authenticity and inspiring students across various HBCU campuses will all be part of Lea’s legacy as the NABCJ President.

“Serving this role has been the honor of a lifetime,” Lea said. “I’ve done town halls all over the country. Anything that has to deal with criminal justice reform, I’ve been a part of it.”

Wrote the NABCJ on its official website, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, we thank Sherman Lea Jr. for your commitment, leadership, and years of service. You are appreciated!”

Lea holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as well as a Master’s from Hollins University.