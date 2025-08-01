by Lee Pierre

The Excel Center, a history-making addition to Melrose Plaza that will provide free adult high school education to the community, will open its doors to students on August 25. The adult learners will be the first in Virginia to earn a state-recognized high school diploma through The Excel Center’s accelerated courses and flexible schedules.

“I can’t wait to welcome students on the first day of classes,” said Bruce Major, director of The Excel Center. “This isn’t just about education – it’s about opportunity. I’m honored to help build a future that will benefit this community for years to come.”

The Excel Center offers free on-site childcare for students and life coaching, as well as career and college counseling. The school will also provide transportation support for students.

“I’ve always had a commitment to the concept of education being an equalizer, especially when it comes to people from low-wealth communities. Oftentimes you’ll hear, they don’t want to do this, they don’t want to do that. That’s really not the truth. The truth is what is needed is equity and access. If given the opportunity and the help to do things, the majority of people can take care of themselves,” Major said.

Community involvement is nothing new to Major. He has worked in both private and public schools as well as in community organizations and medical settings.

“When I decided to transition to a new job placement, I was really looking for a job to match my technical skills, as well as match my passion of education.”

Major describes the program as being “really ingenious in its design.” Based on the information provided, there is not necessarily a set time for graduation. The program is individualized to the needs of each student. For instance, some students may need one or two classes whereas some students may need more. The courses are eight weeks in length and students will attend four days a week for 8 weeks. There will be five sessions per year.

Classes start at 8:45 a.m. with the last class ending at 3:50 p.m. including a lunch break. With flexible classes students can sign up for morning sessions or just afternoon sessions depending on their schedule or they can attend full day.

“It’s that flexibility, that individualized personalized approach to learning that our program is designed to accommodate the needs of our students. The Excel Center will provide life-changing educational opportunities to residents of the Roanoke area without a high school diploma,” said Major. “If you know someone without a high school diploma, we hope you will tell them about the opportunities that are available at The Excel Center.”

The Excel Center is recruiting now for the first class of 50 students to start on August 25. Enrollment is simple. Anyone interested in enrolling can stop by the center office located at Market on Melrose or can apply online at excelcenterva.com and just click the Apply Now button.

Enrollment is open to any residents of the state of Virginia. Currently our population, our age limit is 21 years and older, but we are seeking to expand that to students 8 of 18 and older and hoping to have that approval in the relatively near future.

Work on behalf of The Excel Center began in 2023, when Goodwill Industries of the Valleys successfully lobbied the Virginia General Assembly to create the first adult high school in the Commonwealth. Over 670,000 adults across Virginia do not have a high school diploma. Statistically, the lack of a high school diploma is connected to decreased income, decreased life expectancy, and increased health concerns.