by S. Rotan Hale

It’s a common understanding that life is what you make it. For the most part, you get out of it what you put into it as in the case of Nathaniel L. (NL) Bishop, D. Min. who now retires from a lifetime of service with a host of extraordinary achievements.

Bishop’s last day was July 26, stepping down as a senior vice president and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of Carilion Clinic, a position he’s held since 2021. Now at 70, Bishop says his “50 golden years of service feels like a good time to retire.”

Growing up in Christiansburg, in 1975 he became the first African American member of the Christiansburg Police Department and proudly served there until he transitioned into healthcare in 1989. In 1997 NL became the executive director of Carilion’s Burrell Nursing Center (formerly Burrell Memorial Hospital).

He was promoted to vice president and hospital administrator of Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital in 2002 with expanding responsibilities at Carilion Medical Center in Roanoke. In 2010 he was installed as president of another Carilion affiliate, Jefferson College of Health Sciences (JCHS) in a grand investiture service reminiscent of a royal coronation.

As president of the college, he proved himself as a genuinely spirited and innovative leader who also had a particular affinity for encouraging students and young people to set their sights high and dream big.

“One of the things I enjoyed doing while at Jefferson College was when high school students came to visit. I invited them into my office and allowed them to sit in my chair for photos and to take selfies. They always enjoyed this, and it helped with the model “if I can see it, I can dream it, I can be it,” he said.

With NL at the helm, the college experienced considerable growth in student enrolment and academics, partnering with the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and expanded master and doctoral degree programs. Additionally, he was instrumental in the successful merger of JCHS with Radford University, now known as Radford University Carilion, after which he became Carilion’s Chief DEI Officer.

A statement released from Jeanne Armentrout, executive vice president for administration at Carilion captured the essence of Bishop’s stellar career as follows:

“Helping others understand and grapple with differences of opinions and philosophies, and connecting the social and economic factors that influence health have been key parts of every role NL has held over the years.

His work goes well beyond Carilion – he has earned a reputation throughout Virginia as a community builder, advocate for those in need and a collaborative and modest business leader. NL’s legacy has positioned us well for the future, and Carilion won’t be the same without him.”

NL’s list of accomplishments and awards and the numerous boards he is affiliated with reads like a novel. The strength of societies is hinged on people like NL Bishop who never really retire from their inherent mission – to uplift the human condition. Having earned his doctoral degree from Wesley Theological Seminary, he also plans to continue serving in the ministries of Asbury United Methodist Church with his family along with service on United Methodist boards and agencies.

Among other involvements, he is pleased that Dr. Lee A. Learman, M.D., PhD has invited him to continue in a part-time leadership role at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

As NL downshifts through his professional obligations, phase II of his retirement involves his continuation as a member of the Roanoke – Blacksburg Regional Airport Commission where earlier this month, he completed his term as chairman of the Commission.

The airport has undergone a series of extensive upgrades to the facility, the airfield, and current upgrades to the parking lots. Official reports show considerable revenue growth along with growth in the number of flights, enhanced community engagement efforts, completion of a new Master Plan and various other advancements to the entire airport operations.

Mike Stewart, executive director of the airport commission speaking of his friend and colleague said:

“Dr. Bishop is the kind of guy that you want to know personally but even more he’s the kind of chairman that you want to work with. He is there to support, to provide guidance and he has just been phenomenal in every aspect whether it’s helping to coordinate or communicate with the rest of the commission. He has just been a tremendous chairman to work with.”

All things considered, NL Bishop is truly a man of accomplishment who has lived an amazing career built on “the power of creating good relationships” – a force he believes in and speaks of quite often. His shift into retirement signals an era gone by and creates a void in not just the healthcare community but the community at large.

Although his classic smile rooted in his warm spirit will be missed by those in the workplace, he will go on to greater heights elevated by cherished memories, the support of family, friends, and all those he’s empowered through 50 years of inspiration and service.