by Shawn Nowlin

Sixteen-year-old Jakolbi Taylor was a gifted student and athlete at Patrick Henry High who had the potential to earn a full academic or basketball scholarship to a prominent four-year institution.

Born on Nov. 21, 2007, to Byron Hill and Jessica Taylor in Augusta, Ga., Jakolbi was known for his sense of humor and infectious smile. Loved ones say he had a knack for lifting the spirits of everyone he encountered.

Paula Basham, Taylor’s grandmother, traveled to Myrtle Beach with him a few weeks ago as he and his teammates embarked on winning an AAU basketball tournament. “Basketball was his favorite sport. Being on the court brought him so much joy. He was the type of player who would high-five a teammate if they made a mistake,” Basham said.

When Taylor scored 43 points to lead the Virginia Warriors to an impressive victory over a ranked team, Basham was in the stands rooting him on. Less than three hours later, Taylor was tragically gunned down near a boardwalk by the beach.

Shot on July 20, it took authorities six days before a person connected to the incident was in custody. As many still mourn, the struggle continues to accept the loss of Taylor.

Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) swiftly asked the Virginia State Police to assist in the investigation. “What a tragic loss of a bright young soul in our community. We want to ensure that any resources we have here in Virginia to assist in this investigation are offered,” he said in a press release.

On July 26, hundreds gathered at Melrose Park for a community vigil. Loved ones shared stories about what made Taylor such a special individual. Gatherers also emphasized that something must be done to stop the senseless gun violence.

A family member who asked not to be identified told the Roanoke Tribune, “Jakolbi’s presence will be tremendously missed. I hope people remember him not as a victim, but rather as a young man with limitless potential.”

At the Patrick Henry High Gymnasium, the place where he showcased his athletic gifts, a funeral service was held on July 27 to celebrate Taylor’s life.

Just a few months ago, Taylor was grabbing rebounds and diving for loose balls to help his team win ball games. Last Saturday, the venue became a somber environment as more than 1,000 family, friends and community members commemorated Taylor’s legacy.

In addition to former teammates serving as honorary casket bearers, several family and friends wore custom-printed shirts that featured Taylor’s face.

“Jakolbi positively touched the lives of so many people. His personality could brighten any room that he entered. A fierce competitor, he never backed down from a challenge,” Christian Kirchman, Taylor’s AAU coach, said.

Basham says Taylor was deeply involved with the community. “He was so much more than just an athlete, he was in the Chess Club and excelled in karate, among other things,” she noted. “The pain that me and my family are feeling right now is hard to put into words. We were blessed to have him for the 16 years that we did.”