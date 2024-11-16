Brand-new, efficient, user-friendly checkout systems, digital coupons, and other customer amenities will accompany the convenient access to fresh produce and affordable essentials offered at the highly anticipated Market on Melrose. At the forefront of this innovation at Melrose Plaza in Northwest Roanoke is none other than a born and raised Roanoker, Don Edwards.

“It’s a beautiful, vibrant building. I’m happy to be part of this transformation in a place that means so much to me,” said Edwards. “For a kid born and raised in Roanoke, to go off and travel the world for 25 years and come back and be able to be a key part of the technology infrastructure that they’re putting in…it’s really fulfilling for me.”

As vice president of sales for the Eastern Region of TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions, Edwards has dedicated over 25 years to advancing technology in the retail sector. The company delivers point-of-purchase technology to grocery store chains across the country with a mission to create seamless shopping experiences.

MDI, the wholesale food distributor working with Goodwill to service the Market on Melrose, reached out to Edwards to set up a meeting during the early stages of the store’s development.

“I was fortunate enough to get down there and meet with leaders on the project and share my personal experiences in Roanoke,” said Edwards. “We made an instant connection. Our technology is a perfect fit for the store’s eventual growth, allowing them to scale into newer solutions as needed.”

The Market, set to open this month, will feature a suite of advanced in-store tech to enhance customer experience, including a digital loyalty program; promotions based on customer use, self-checkout systems and traditional cashier lanes.

“We are rolling out new innovative self-checkout systems with a slimmer and sleeker look. They’re the first to be getting the latest and greatest technology,” Edwards mentioned. “Providing customers with the flexibility to choose how they want to shop and check out at the store, that’s important, especially for older adults.”

This store marks a significant milestone for Northwest Roanoke, a community that has lacked a neighborhood grocer for decades. Many residents, especially the elderly, have faced challenges accessing fresh, healthy foods. Online ordering via the store’s website, curbside pickup and delivery will be available in 2025, addressing mobility issues for residents without transportation.

“When I was growing up in Roanoke, it was definitely a car ride to a grocery store,” said Edwards, who has family, friends and fellow church members still living in the neighborhood. “I think what really is exciting is the ability to have different options of fruits and vegetables, organic options, really the ability just to have that ownership of a neighborhood grocery store and gathering place.”

Market on Melrose is the first pillar to open at Melrose Plaza. This transformational community hub will provide health, education and financial resources to the community, including an adult high school and a wellness center. These resources will be tied together with historical and cultural components, like the Melrose Plaza History Wall and a community mural.

“It’s not just about shopping; it’s about creating a community hub where people can connect and support one another,” said Edwards. “When I first learned of Melrose Plaza, and how people will be able to get groceries, bank, jobs and a place for employment all in one building, I knew it would be special.”

As the grand opening date approaches, Edwards is ensuring that the technology is ready for customers and is looking forward to walking through the doors for the first time himself.

With the Market on Melrose poised to enhance the neighborhood’s health and wellness, Edwards’ role as a hometown hero and tech leader is true to the spirit of the project’s revitalization goals.

Market on Melrose is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 2502 Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke.