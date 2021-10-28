NY Metropolitan Chapter Doll League Introduces Six new members

The New York Metropolitan Chapter of the Doll League, Inc., Charlee Taylor Hines, President, and Diane Ashley, Vice President, introduced six fabulous new members of The Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan Doll League Chapter at an inaugural ceremony on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Introduction of Charter Members & Installation of Officers was presented in the same elegance and style of The New York Dolls and held at the luxurious and very grand mansion, the Ivy Hotel, located in the charming historic Mount Vernon neighborhood in Baltimore, MD.

The Honorable Congressman Kweisi Mfume facilitated the induction and oath of membership and was honored to step into Congressman Adam Clayton Powell’s shoes who installed the New York Metropolitan Doll League Chapter over 60 years ago. He also made kind references to Congressman Charlie Rangel and his lovely wife, Alma Rangel, a founding member of the Doll League. New York Doll, Honorable Irene Jones, performed the installation and swearing-in of inaugural Officers which included: Lynn M. Selby, president; Angela Taylor Butler, chaplain; Kim Mumby Green, treasurer; Lillian Sparks Robinson, financial secretary; Faith Elise Thomas, vice president; and Shani Morowa Waugh, recording secretary.

It was a lavish weekend and one to be remembered by all! Saturday’s Brunch was held at the elegant and historic private social club, “the Mount Vernon Club”, located in the heart of the Mount Vernon cultural district, just north of downtown Baltimore. In the elegance of the venue, beautiful gifts were presented to each of the newly installed Dolls. The celebrations continued into the evening as dinner was hosted by Detroit Doll, Roz Miller, at The Center Club capturing Baltimore’s best views from its 16th floor overlooking the beautiful Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore!

The Detroit Dolls were well represented by four members who flew in for the occasion. Rosalyn Miller, Founder-Charter member; Gretchen, Vice President; Jackie Munson and Valerie, new members. There were also five New York Emeritus Dolls who were delighted to be there to welcome the fabulous new members: Barbara Marson, Dale Booker, Lin Gowie, Leslie Crosson, and Ruth D. Hunt.

Vice President, Diane Ashley gave the Doll inspirational reading and stated “We are not connected, we are interconnected as a body of women charged to make a difference in the world by helping and lifting others while we climb. Embrace the “Women Code” by Sophia Nelson -– Be focused, be patient, be kind, communicate with excellence, remember empathy, and always operate by a code of conduct that reflects the collective mission and value of The Doll League, Inc.”

The Metropolitan New York Chapter of The Doll League Inc. is comprised of a small group of professional women who volunteer their time, talent, and experience to positively impact the lives of young people. The league’s mission is to help prepare a new generation of leaders by providing support to young women in need of financial assistance to pursue higher education in the New York metropolitan area.

Ruth D. Hunt, Doll Emeritus Active 1980 – 1986.