Roanoke Continentals announce 2020-21 Scholarship Recipients

The members of the Continental Societies, Inc., Roanoke Chapter are proud to announce the following very deserving scholarship award recipients for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Roanoke Chapter is a part of the National Continentals Societies, Inc., a public service, non-profit female organization dedicated to improving the socio-economic and cultural well-being of children and youth with special needs. From its inception, the members have engaged in projects and activities to help achieve our purpose and improve the quality of life of the children in the areas we serve. The local scholarship program is one of our important service projects.

The scholarship recipients and the school they are attending are: from William Fleming High School: London Paige, attending Washington and Lee University, Lexington VA; Arianna Rogers, attending Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA; Valedictorian Uyen Tran; attending the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA.

From Patrick Henry High School: Allyson Hoosier, attending the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA and Connor Schultz, attending Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA.

This was a wonderful year for Roanoke’s youth. Scholarship recipient Uyen Tran won the Mid-Atlantic Atlantic Region’s “Youth of the Year Award” scholarship recipient London Paige won the Mid Atlantic Regional Scholarship and competed for the National scholarship with both earning monetary awards.

The Roanoke Continentals salute all scholarship recipients and express deepest appreciation to the community for all of your support.

Gloria Randolph-King is the scholarship chair. Loretta Freeman is Roanoke chapter president.