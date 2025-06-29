by Shawn Nowlin

Many would consider experiencing an evening of fine dining with your significant other, accompanied by live music, to be a memorable date night.

Such was the case recently for dozens of local couples.

It all went down on June 22 around 5 p.m. in the Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke. Featuring the exhilarating talents of Lady Jean, the Golden Buzzer winner of Britain’s Got Talent, and critically acclaimed Las Vegas entertainer TFox, the duo perfectly meshed gospel and R&B music for one unforgettable night.

With the $75 ticket that guests paid for came a starter entree, main course meal and dessert. Among the most popular selections were the peach caprese platter, shrimp Chesapeake, slow-roasted prime rib and chocolate mousse.

April Johnson’s birthday was last Sunday, and she celebrated it with her husband at Hotel Roanoke. “At this point in our lives, hubby and I prioritize making as many memories as we can. Knowing me as well as he does, he decided to surprise me with tickets,” Johnson said.

She added, “If my husband’s goal was to add another reason to the already lengthy list of why I love him so much, he succeeded with flying colors. Everything was perfect, absolutely perfect.”

“All I See Is You,” “Inner City Blues” and “Pray” are all songs that Fox is known for.

Explaining what it was like watching him perform some of his fan favorites live, Tameka Williams said, “Certain people are just gifted. When it comes to creating music and live performances, I’d say that both TFox and Lady Jean are right up there with some of the best I’ve ever seen.”

With the stroke of a pen, Fox’s song “Pray” became an inspirational message that people can relate to. In part, it reads, “P is for prayer, R is for righteousness, A is for any hour because we have been taken through many steps, and that’s the Y.”

From this moment moving forward, whenever TFox or Lady Jean releases new music, Williams says that she will be supporting it. “I got an up close and personal experience of their talents and stage presence. Within minutes, they made me a fan,” she added.

To put themselves in the best position to have a great outing, event organizers worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months.

Asked how she would describe the Soulful Sunday Gospel and R&B Buffet Dinner in four words, Veronica Giles said, “Faith, community, cuisine and joy.”