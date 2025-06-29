-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Rev. David Jones?

I would describe myself as a natural introvert. I can be friendly, but usually, I am reserved at first. I’ve had to overcome a certain tendency since becoming a minister. I am creative, but I tend to lean toward the abstract in theology and practice. It takes me a little time to process information. I have a sly sense of humor, even goofy at times. I love things that attempt to answer the bigger questions of life, and that includes religion, science, philosophy and science fiction.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born and raised in Highland Park, Michigan, which is one of two cities inside of Detroit. I have an older sister and two younger brothers. We lived in a small house in a lower-middle-class neighborhood, emphasis on the ‘hood.’ Even the rowdy young men – “jitterbugs” as my father would call them – had respect for older folks and the church. I always went to integrated schools, but the ratio of white students steadily decreased as I progressed toward high school.

I vividly remember the riots of the 1960s. I had to address any older person as “Mr.” or “Mrs.” And any adult could correct me. There was a sense of communal responsibility that I think we’ve lost to a large degree. Growing up, art was my saving grace. That and the church.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

My father was in the process of building a house in his native Montgomery County, so I began college at Radford University. It was there that I met my wife-to-be. I married my college sweetheart after graduation. I love living here, but I miss certain aspects of life in Detroit. There’s nothing like it.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I have several titles, but my primary one is Pastor of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church. That’s the one I’m most proud of. I preach, teach Sunday School and Bible study, as well as perform weddings and funerals. I also represent the congregation in the community at various levels. I’m involved in several organizations devoted to social justice and making this community a better place for all to live.

How important is family to you?

Family means everything to me. I’ve gotten wiser and more reflective over the years. I’ve made mistakes as a husband and parent. Today, I appreciate family more than ever before. I think that – in spite of my shortcomings and by the grace of God – I’ve been blessed beyond my deserving. My wife is the glue that holds everything together. She has sacrificed so much for me to fulfill my calling. I want to repay her for all she’s done. And I’m so proud of the adults my two children have become. I am very proud of my granddaughter who will be starting college in the fall too.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

This trip would include Stevie Wonder, who is an absolute genius. It would also have Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Led Zeppelin, John Coltrane, Beethoven, Bach, Sly and the Family Stone, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin. I might need to drive slow when I am on the road.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I have a wonderful relationship with the City of Roanoke. I love its people and the natural beauty of the surroundings. I’ve been blessed to develop relationships with a wide spectrum of the population, especially within the diverse faith community. This is not a perfect city, but it has so much potential. I have heard the complaints coming from every community. I understand the mistakes and the intentional acts of injustice and inequity that have contributed to some of the suspicions regarding local government.

We are not immune from the divisions that are negatively impacting our nation. However, I believe we can move toward an even more inclusive community. Roanoke is really an oasis, in some sense, in a desert of ultra-conservativism. We need to peel back the layers of inherited prejudice and address the common needs and desires of all of our neighbors, which are safety, security, dignity and availability of resources.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love to read. I love sci-fi and fantasy movies too, especially Marvel comics. I want to start painting and drawing again. I really miss that. And I might even take up the guitar again, that is if the neighbors and my wife don’t mind.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

My biggest influences have been individuals who helped humankind move toward the realization of what I think God desires for us as bearers of his image. People like Martin Luther King, Jr., Howard Thurman, Katie Geneva Cannon, Karl Barth, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Kelly Brown Douglas, Barbara Brown Taylor, James Cone, Abraham Joshua Heschel, James Baldwin, Stevie Wonder, and above all, Jesus Christ.

There are so many, but I think they all strove to help us think outside of our petty little tribes and assumptions about God and humanity. I think that’s what we all need to do in our own little spheres of influence. As the prophet Micah reminds us, “He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God??

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

It would be to not waste time and opportunity. Enjoy life, but realize that life is short. The one thing you do not want to experience is the feeling that your life made no difference, that the world is no better for you having lived in it. That’s what I would tell my younger self.