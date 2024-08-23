by Shawn Nowlin

Seventeen elementary schools, five middle schools and two high schools comprise the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Division.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, RCPS hosted its annual convocation at the Berglund Center. The gathering brought together teachers, staff and community supporters to jump-start the new school year, which officially began on Aug. 20. Spirits were high during the event which featured student performances and galvanizing speeches.

Addressing all in attendance, Superintendent Dr. Verletta White said, “I truly believe that we have the best of the best right here in Roanoke City Public Schools. It is our job to do everything that we can not to just get them across the stage, but to make sure that they are graduating with skills and experiences that will last a lifetime.”

‘Operation 100%,’ an initiative specifically created to pursue a perfect on-time graduation rate, was thoroughly discussed too.

Keynote speaker Jorge Valenzuela, an acclaimed education leadership coach, encouraged teachers to prioritize relationships with students and try to meet them where they are academically.

“It’s about having high expectations, not lowering expectations. It’s about meeting kids where they are and having those positive interactions,” he explained.

Several new policies will be implemented this year. While students can bring their cell phones to school, they must be out of sight during class time. If rules are not followed, RCPS staff will be allowed to confiscate the device.

The new start and dismissal times were created to give the buses additional time to reach their stops on time. If a message needs to be sent to parents, RCPS will convey it through text messages, robocalls, local news media, social media or the division website.

An estimated 14,000 RCPS students will use the buses this year.

While a nationwide shortage exists, Roanoke Zum General Manager John Gray wants parents to know that a different driver has been hired for all 120 routes. Before their first day, each driver practiced their particular route multiple times.

Gabrielle Williams says she is looking forward to working with her children’s teachers to provide the best learning atmosphere for her son and daughter.

“This is my favorite time of the year because the possibilities are limitless. Time has a way of flying by. Before you know it, my nine and seven-year-old will be moving on to the next grade level. The importance of effective communication cannot be emphasized enough,” Williams said.

She added, “It truly does take a village to help a child reach their full potential.”

To keep up with the most up-to-date information, visit rcps.info.