Roanoke AKA Chapter briefs…

Roanoke AKA Chapter initiates eight

New members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Beta Chi Omega Chapter: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Chi Omega Chapter, warmly welcomed eight new members on Sunday, June 6. The new members include: Natalie Andrews-Bonilla, Allison Claytor-Poindexter, Sandra Davis, Charnika Elliott, Aleisha Lynch, Deatria Muse, Kanisha Nash-Davis, and Jolesha Nichols-LeGrand.

Roanoke’s Beta Chi Omega, chartered in 1938 is one of 1,024 chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a unique sisterhood of distinguished, professional women who work to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity and friendship among college women,study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women to improve their social stature, and maintain progressive interest in college life. Chapter president is Katina Casey Hamlar and Kia Sherma is chapter membership chairman.

Congratulations to…

Andolyn Tomasa Medina, “Miss District of Columbia” 2021 winner, and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, and former member of Beta Chi Omega Chapter.

Medina is an undergraduate alumna of Hollins University who obtained her M.A. in Forensic Psychology and M.Psy. in Clinical Psychology at George Washington University. She is a doctoral candidate and a licensed therapist in Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

As the daughter of two Naval officers her work ethic and military service place her on track to follow in her parents’ footsteps to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, in 2023. She volunteers with FAIR Girls, supporting efforts to combat Human Trafficking. Medina will compete in the upcoming 100th Anniversary Miss America pageant in December 2021.