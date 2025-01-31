by Shawn Nowlin

From purely a numbers perspective, an athlete has a better chance of getting struck by lightning in their lifetime than making an NFL roster.

Among the few Roanoke natives to ever make it to football’s highest level is Carlos “Boogie” Basham. Having grown up playing throughout the Roanoke Valley, Basham’s talent on the gridiron was apparent at an early age.

During his senior year at Northside High, he had 76 tackles and seven sacks. In Virginia, he was ranked among the state’s top 50 prospects. Nationally, 247 Sports viewed him as the No. 96 linebacker in the Class of 2016.

Basham chose to play collegiately at Wake Forest University over offers from Old Dominion University, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Cincinnati.

As a redshirt freshman, Basham played in 13 games, totaling 24 tackles. The next year, he registered 64 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Instead of turning pro, he decided to return as a starter for his senior year.

Overall, the Demon Deacons won 30 games with Basham in uniform.

Originally drafted in the second round by the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft, Basham’s rookie contract was worth nearly $5.6 million over four years. In his first 40 games, Basham registered 4.5 sacks.

When the Charlotte Panthers signed the 6-foot-4, 280-pound linebacker on January 21, many went to social media to congratulate the Wake alum.

“Unlike many linebackers who primarily rely on strength to stop the offense from scoring and advancing, Boogie uses his football acumen just as much as his physical strength to get the job done,” Kyle Tillery said. “I think he will play a vital role in how the team performs next year. It makes perfect sense that NFL defensive end Tarell Basham is his cousin”

“Boogie reminds me of former Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker Broderick Thomas. He is a solid pickup for a great organization. When Boogie is on the field, his play often stands out,” Sam Mallory said. “I don’t think the Panthers will win the Super Bowl next year, but they should be much more improved.”

As a lifelong Panthers fan, Ryder Harrington says Basham is a welcomed addition to her team. Not only does he have the potential to make the roster, but the capabilities to contribute in a multitude of ways, according to the Panthers loyalist.

“Panther Nation will see what his hometown has known for years – Carlos Basham is a valuable commodity that contributes to a winning culture,” Harrington said.