by Shawn Nowlin

If people pay close attention when WFXR’s Jermaine Ferrell is doing a sports segment, they may notice a few things.

One, his coverage is fair and objective. Two, he has strong communication skills. Additionally, he is among the people who can say their passion is their full-time profession.

In Aug. 2015, Ferrell, after working in Richmond, VA., Wichita Falls and Texas for nearly two decades, joined the WFXR Sports team. Four years later, he was promoted to the station’s Sports Director.

Ferrell’s ability to deliver the news in an informative, engaging way is second to none. In large part because of his tireless work ethic, Ferrell was named the “2024 Virginia Sportscaster of the Year” by the National Sports Media Association.

Since its inception in 1959, some of the all-time greats have won the coveted honor: Jerry Joynes (WDBJ-Roanoke, 1968), Warren Swain (WINA-Charlottesville, 1990-94), Bill Roth (Virginia Tech Hokies, 2001-03, 2011-23), Travis Wells (WDBJ-Roanoke, 2015-16) and Lane Casedonte (WTVR-Richmond, 2021)

“I would like to thank everyone for the kind words on this honor. This was a team effort from my family, friends and co-workers. Sharing the stories of all the people throughout my career has been such a blessing,” wrote Ferrell on his Facebook page. “To get this honor from my peers and the National Sports Media Association is truly humbling. God bless you all on this and each and every day.”

“Congratulations to my cousin, Jermaine Ferrell. I know that my mom is smiling from Heaven. She always told you that you were outspoken, and were going to be a celebrity,” Angelia Sanders wrote on her page.

Ferrell’s ties throughout the Roanoke community run deep. A proud Star City native, he graduated from Patrick Henry High School before serving in the United States Army for almost a decade.

Notable events Ferrell has covered over his career include the First College Football National Championship Game in Texas, the ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament and various Liberty University, UVA, and Virginia Tech sports outings.

Anthony Henderson says he has never watched Ferrell on TV and thought to himself, “Man, he just went through the motions and didn’t bring it today.” Adding, he continued, “Sports anchors who have a presence and know of what they speak have tremendous credibility. If anyone is deserving of the Virginia Sports Caster of the Year, it would be Jermaine.”

Ferrell has said that at the top of his career accomplishments is marrying his wife, Yolaunda.