Roanoke Parks and Recreation host Open House at Fishburn Mansion

On Thursday, February 24, Roanoke Parks and Recreation (PLAY Roanoke) held an open house for the new Fishburn Mansion Recording Studio at the Fishburn Mansion. Attendants were invited to test out equipment and talk with PLAY Roanoke staff about this new amenity.

The new studio, which opens to the public in March, is free to use and features equipment to create a variety of media such as audio tracks, voice recordings, and podcasts. Users can also edit their projects using the studio equipment and software provided, or they can use their own equipment with a plug/play option. During studio open hours, a staff member will be on hand to assist with the equipment and recording process.

Antonio Gonzalez, an athletics supervisor, dreamed up this program. Music is a big part of his life and a creative outlet. His goal for this space is to provide a place for creative expression without judgment.

“I’ve found that a lot of youth are interested in music and finding new ways to express themselves. This is something outside the traditional box of programs that we offer, and I’m excited to bring something new to the table.”

This amenity is part of Star City Safe, a citywide initiative focused on expanding services to public facilities and providing safe recreation and learning opportunities at no cost to participants. Initially, the facility will be open from 2 to 5 PM on Fridays. Users must reserve their studio time in advance by calling 540-853-2236. Users 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Patrick Boas, PLAY Roanoke Recreation Manager, said, “Solid social infrastructure like parks and programs is crucial to our community. We’re honored to offer more opportunities for local artists of all ages to play and create, and we hope to see this program thrive.”

The studio is located on the third floor of the historic Fishburn Mansion and is only accessible via staircase. For those requiring ADA access, both Melrose Branch & Raleigh Court Branch libraries offer free recording studio space. Please reach out to the libraries directly for more information and to reserve spaces. The Melrose Branch can be reached at (540) 853-2648 and the Raleigh Court Branch can be reached at (540) 853-2240.