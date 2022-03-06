Girl Friends induct new members

The Roanoke (VA) Chapter of The Girl Friends, Inc. is pleased and proud to announce the induction of four new members this year.

New members include Tami Amos, Dean of Students at Northside High School; Brittny McGraw, News Anchor at WSLS 10 (NBC affiliate in Roanoke); Sharon Toliver-Hardy, LCSW, Clinical Practice Manager III, at Carilion Clinic; Verletta White, Ed.D, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools.

“The members of the Roanoke Chapter of the Girl Friends are delighted to welcome our new Girl Friends,” said Carolyn Patterson, chapter president.

The Girl Friends, Inc., founded in 1927, is one of the oldest social/civic organizations of African American women in the United States, with 48 chapters across the country, and more than 1,800 members. The Roanoke chapter, founded in 1948, is among the organization’s oldest chapters.