by Shawn Nowlin

Being encouraged by her loved ones to have a radiant imagination has allowed Zaria Thomason, 16, to dream beyond the moon and stars.

In many aspects, the William Fleming sophomore is a typical teenager – she likes to hang out with friends, listen to music and watch movies. Unlike many young people her age though, she understands that education is vital to change and she aspires to be that change.

In honor of her academic achievements at Fleming and interest in the field of business, Thomason has been selected to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) either at Yale University or the University of California, Berkley this summer.

“NYLF Business Innovation represents an opportunity to get hands-on experience and valuable insight from accomplished professionals that will help our participants in future business studies and careers,” Jan Sikorsky, Vice President of Education Envision, said.

She added, “Among the numerous benefits of attending NYLF are enhancing the academic skills one already possesses and discovering how to step forward as a leader throughout education and beyond.”

To be among the rare high school scholars accepted into the prestigious program has been one of the most inspiring experiences of Thomason’s life.

“My parents, Victor Thomason and Nastassia Brown, and my ‘Papa’ have had the biggest influence on my life. Many individuals have helped me get to this point in life, but they are at the top of that list for sure,” she said.

Thomason’s interest in business began when she was in middle school. When she arrives at Yale University in the summer, it will be her first time visiting Connecticut. Because she’s always had a curious mind, her grandfather, Timothy Simmons, says she will take full advantage of this unique opportunity.

“As a family, we couldn’t be prouder of her. Gratitude keeps Zaria motivated. The college she ultimately chooses will come down to a variety of factors, including what is best for her career aspirations,” Simmons said.

When Thomason graduates in two years, she will be in a prime position to accept an academic scholarship to college. Her plans are to study business so she can open her own nail tech company one day.

The way Thomason sees it; all of her goals are within reach if she works hard enough and surrounds herself with people who have her best interest at heart. “My determination is one of my best attributes. I am excited about this summer opportunity. I’m sure it will be something that I forever cherish,” she said.