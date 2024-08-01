by Shawn Nowlin

Greg Addison, a renowned stylist and owner of Hair Attitudes Salon, is all about inclusion. For years, he has hosted various fashion shows with his models representing all shapes and sizes.

Last Saturday, the Shine Fashion & Beauty Show – a combination of design, dance and theater – attracted more than 600 people to Shaftman Performance Hall inside the Jefferson Center.

Doors opened at 6 p.m. with the show starting approximately an hour later. Proceeds from the event will benefit Blacks in Technology, a local organization dedicated to empowering its members with the resources required to thrive in the ever-evolving world of technology.

“This fashion show came out from a dark place that I was in. During the height of COVID-19, more than 40 of my clients lost their lives. I wasn’t in a creative space,” Addison said. “One day, my godson DrJarred Boyd sent me some music. Listening to it over and over again slowly began to change my entire perspective. He made me realize that I’ve been blessed with gifts and resources, and it’s my responsibility to do what I can to make our community a better place for all.”

Dozens of individuals worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that things ran smoothly. It was important to Addison that all demographics were represented. The unique and attention-grabbing outfits were as colorful as they were creative by the 62 models who walked the runway.

“I’ve learned how important it is to relinquish control of everything and trust those around me. I owe a huge thanks to so many people like Monique Ingram and Jeffrey Allgood. Tyshaun Brown was also among those super vital to making this happen,” Addison said. “He works at my salon and is currently in college for marketing. We bumped heads a few times, but through effective dialogue and strategy, we were able to overcome every obstacle that was in our way.”

Before the models graced the stage, Alyshia Merchant, a real estate agent and lupus survivor, shared her story on screen in a pre-recorded video.

Over the years, different venues have hosted Greg’s fashion shows. The Jefferson Center was chosen this time because “it had everything needed to put on the best production possible.”

He added, “I initially wanted the Taubman Art Museum because it was artsy and could comfortably seat 300 people. As my team and I were brainstorming the show, it became clear that we needed a bigger space.”

More than just a fashion show, “Shine” was a multifaceted theatrical production that transcended boundaries and captivated the senses. An elaborate after-party took place after the show was over.