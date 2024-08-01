by Shawn Nowlin

The right atmosphere can create an unforgettable memory for every person involved. Few things transcend political, religious and ethnicity differences like music which was why the Melrose Plaza parking lot was the place to be on July 26.

That Friday, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys invited everyone to a free concert which lasted from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees were strongly encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring their own lawn chairs. The Rev. Kirby Spivey and his wife, Amanda, served as the event’s emcees.

“Music @ Melrose was created to be the first of many signature and cultural events that will be offered at Melrose Plaza,” Director of Community Engagement Donna Davis said. “We wanted the community to get used to coming to Melrose Plaza as a destination for family events and activities. The atmosphere was fun! Everyone was happy to see old friends and classmates. It had the feeling of a family reunion.”

She added, “One of the goals of Melrose Plaza is to honor the legacy of the arts and culture of northwest Roanoke. Music has always been a vital part of the fabric that makes up the community. This event is a prelude leading up to the much-anticipated grand opening of the Market on Melrose later this year.”

Three music acts graced the stage – Allan Walker, the Spectrum Band and the Terry Brown Ascension Project. They all received a standing ovation after their set. The atmosphere was joyous, and the musicians kept attendees groovin’ for hours.

Among the 250-plus attendees were Terry Childress and Lacey Morrow, two friends who have known each other since grade school.

As much as they love other genres, nothing compares to R&B for them. “Growing up, my parents were soul music enthusiasts so I came to love it,” Morrow said before Childress added, “I love how R&B can express any emotion. Each act put on a great show. The Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate Food Truck was very good too.”

Such an event does not happen without a lot of behind-the-scenes work. There were many discussions about talent coordination and lineup. Event organizers also held weekly internal meetings to ensure that all checklist items were addressed.

Each task was intentional – passing out flyers, creating posts on social media, conducting interviews and gathering materials. AccessU, noted Davis, did a phenomenal job of getting the word out on social and broadcast media.

Asked what she enjoyed most about the music event, Davis mentioned people dancing and having a great time.

“Melrose Plaza is gearing up to be a one-stop resource for so many reasons. We hope the community will see one of those reasons is to provide wholesome, educational, entertaining and cultural experiences for the entire family,” she said.

Event organizers are excited to continue this tradition in the future. For the most up-to-date information, visit melroseplazaroanoke.com.