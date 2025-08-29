by Shawn Nowlin

Roanoke is a vibrant city with nearly 100,000 residents of different backgrounds, ethnicities and life experiences. Mayor Joe Cobb wants the city to be a place where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

On Aug. 21 at the Hotel Roanoke, Mayor Cobb delivered his 2025 State of the City Address. Presented by the Roanoke Regional Chamber, Cobb was introduced by Eric Sichah, president of the organization.

From initiatives to reducing gun violence, to the welcoming of new businesses, Cobb addressed a variety of topics during his speech.

Among those in the crowd for Cobb’s speech last Thursday were civic advocates, community activists and business leaders. Former Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. was also present to offer his support.

“I want to really be clear about what I see as our three biggest challenges – gun violence, substance use disorder and homelessness. They are all interrelated and intersectional,” Cobb said. “We started a very concentrated effort, strategic effort, five years ago. I remember people kind of mocking me when I said, ‘it’s going to take 5-10 years to see a reduction.’”

Explaining the origins of his relationship with the city, he noted, “When I arrived in Roanoke 24 years ago and stepped out on the overlook deck beneath the Mill Mountain Star, I dared to imagine what my life would become in this magical city. Well, I fell in love – with Roanoke’s beauty, her diversity, her people and her spirit.”

The City of Roanoke is over 140 years old. Cobb made history when he defeated Dave Bowers to become the first openly gay individual to hold the position.

Since taking office, Cobb has accomplished some of his agenda, but is nowhere near satisfied.

More than ever, Cobb noted that now is the time to keep going strong and placed emphasis on working together. The massive Wasena Bridge replacement project, he noted, is expected to reopen in late 2026, with the skate park officially opening in the coming months.

Wonju, Korea, one of Roanoke’s sister cities, is where Cobb will soon be visiting to conduct city business.

“This is Roanoke. We are creative. We find new ways to inspire and connect and grow. We’re inclusive. We work hard to ensure everyone has a place that they can call home and everyone has a voice. We are tenacious,” he said. “We aren’t afraid of hard work. We roll up our sleeves. We lift each other up and press forward, even when the path isn’t easy.”

To view Cobbs’ full address, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gLg7JPfnc8.