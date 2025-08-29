The Excel Center®, Virginia’s first adult high school, opened its doors to students for the first time on Monday, August 25, welcoming an inaugural class of 50 students who are making history as the first in the Commonwealth to pursue a state-recognized high school diploma through this groundbreaking education model.

“A high school diploma is more than a piece of paper; it opens doors to jobs, future education, and life opportunities,” said Kelley Weems, senior director of community impact at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “At The Excel Center, we do more than provide classes; we eliminate obstacles. From childcare and transportation to life coaching and career support, we surround our students with what they need to succeed.”

The first day celebration included balloons, cheers and applause as students stepped into classrooms in pursuit of opportunity, second chances and brighter futures. Local and state leaders, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, Senator Chris Head and Roanoke City Council Member Phazon Nash, joined the event to mark this historic milestone.

The Excel Center joins more than 40 others nationwide that have helped thousands of adults return to the classroom and graduate. In addition to thousands of diplomas and industry-recognized certifications earned, The Excel Center provides a tangible economic impact with every dollar invested returning more than $20 in benefits to society.

Each Excel Center is operated by its local Goodwill organization, designed to meet community needs. The Roanoke school stands out as one of the first in the network to feature a fully equipped science lab, and the only one housed in a hub designed to eradicate poverty by addressing social indicators.

The Excel Center is designed to eliminate obstacles that keep adults from finishing school. Students receive free childcare, transportation assistance, life coaching and career services to help them balance school, work and family responsibilities.

“The Excel Center is part of a bigger vision to eliminate poverty in our region,” said Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “By locating it within Melrose Plaza, alongside resources for health, wellness and financial empowerment, we’re ensuring that education doesn’t stand alone. It’s connected to the supports people need to transform their lives as well as the futures of their families.”

Governor Youngkin gave his seal of approval during a lengthy and inspiring speech.

“My friends, this is what this project is all about. It’s all about knocking down barriers and opening up opportunities. This is a first of a kind adult high school in Virginia, and in an unbelievable environment (Melrose Plaza) that wraps around it all of these support capabilities that, yes, enable, yes, facilitates, but also educates.”

“I’m really, really excited to see our students come through the doors,” said Bruce Major, director of The Excel Center. “This is going to be a life changing event for the students and their families and to be a part of that process – it’s really incredible to see where we’ve taken things from a concept and a planning stage to implementation and that’s really exciting.”

The Excel Center is a cornerstone of Melrose Plaza, a first-of-its-kind community hub that addresses health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment and access to healthy food.

Additionally Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods. The four anchor initiatives of Melrose Plaza will provide jobs and resources to uplift the entire community.

For more information on The Excel Center, visit https://excelcenterva.com/