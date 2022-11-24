Sweet Union celebrates 112th Church Anniversary

Sweet Union Baptist Church located at 521 Madison Ave in NW Roanoke will celebrate its 112th anniversary at the 10:30 am worship service on Sunday, Oct. 23. The theme for this occasion is “Sowing Seeds of Faith,” scripture: Hebrews 11:6, and colors for the occasion are black, white and gold. Rev. Dr. David A. Jones, pastor of Williams Memorial Baptist Church will deliver the message and the Sweet Voices of Praise Choir of Sweet Union will render the music.

Rev. Dr. David A. Jones has earned a Doctor of Ministry at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology of Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA, as well as a Master of Divinity (magna cum laude). He was installed as pastor of Williams Memorial Baptist Church in July 2012. Rev. Jones’ sermon, “I Am Sending You,” is included in the Library of Congress collection of sermons in honor of the election of the first African American President of the United States, Barack Obama, and a sermon, “40 Acres and a Mule,” published in the African American Pulpit, a journal devoted to African American preaching. He also does a radio broadcast, “Think on These Things,” at a local radio station in Roanoke. Rev. Jones is married to the former Georgianna Taylor and they have two children and one granddaughter.

The 112th-anniversary chairpersons are Fern Patrick and Geraldine Harper. Pastor Demetrius Russell Sr. and the Sweet Union Church family cordially invite the public to join us for this celebration. Rev. Dr. Edward T. Burton is pastor emeritus.