Total Action for Progress (TAP) is pleased to announce that the 2024 Cabell Brand Hope Award will be presented to Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12th at the 59th Annual Meeting, held at the Dumas Center located at 108 Henry Street NW. We extend special congratulations to the Mayor as we recognize his profound contribution to serving the communities in Southwest Virginia, Roanoke City, and the state.

The Cabell Brand Hope Award is presented each year in honor of TAP’s founder, who was a tireless advocate for the well being of his neighbors throughout the entire region. Mr. Brand generously gave his time and efforts to enhance the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities, and we are proud to honor his legacy by giving the Cabell Brand Hope Award to a community member who embodies the spirit of its namesake in Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr.

Mayor Lea has demonstrated his exemplary mettle as a leading civil servant. Not only as the current Mayor of Roanoke City, but throughout his career, Lea has represented and advocated for the underserved and unempowered women, men, and children in Southwest Virginia.

Lea served 36 years with the Virginia Department of Corrections, in Goochland, Danville and Pittsylvania Counties, respectively, as a Probation and Parole officer. This work paved the way for his role as the first African American to hold the position of Virginia’s Chief Probation and Parole Officer in 1984. Eight years later, he was promoted to Western Regional Director of Community Corrections. His understanding and advocacy for individuals who experienced incarceration gained him invitations from Governor Terry McAuliffe in 2014, and Governor Ralph Northam in 2017, to serve on consecutive Virginia Parole Boards.

Lea’s career as a statesman began with his election to the Roanoke City Council in 2004. In 2005, he formed the Domestic Violence Task Force, clearly setting an agenda for advocacy.

He has since served as the Vice Mayor from 2008 to 2010, and was elected Mayor of Roanoke City on May 3, 2016, a position he currently holds.

Mayor Lea has previously served as the Chairman of the Board for TAP, the Roanoke City School Board, and the State Board of Directors, Virginia CARES, Inc. His honors also include a 2010 William L. Hastie Award from the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ). After receiving news of this honor, Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. responded:

“As a former TAP Board member and Mayor of the City of Roanoke, I am deeply humbled to have been nominated for the Cabell Brand Hope Award. It is an incredible honor to be this year’s recipient of an award that celebrates Cabell Brand’s relentless pursuit of social change and his commitment to working for the common good.”

Angela Penn, TAP President & CEO, says: “Mayor Lea is a true servant leader who cares about Roanoke’s citizens and the region. He has worked tirelessly to support innovative projects that improve the lives of citizens and contribute to Roanoke’s continued recognition as an All American City.”

To learn more about this award and the legacy of Cabell Brand, visit tapintohope.org/hopeaward. For those interested in attending the event, please contact Robin Reynolds at 540-283-4866.