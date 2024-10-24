By Shawn Nowlin

When people have conversations about gun violence in Roanoke, too often it sounds something like this: “Roanoke is such a beautiful, diverse city, but way too many people are losing their lives to a bullet.”

On the front lines in the fight to combat local gun violence shouldn’t be just those directly impacted by it.

The Rev. Tim Harvey believes that every member of the Roanoke community can play an effective role. The Gun Violence Prevention Commission Vice-Chair noted that so far, the Star City has experienced seven homicides this year.

At Williams Memorial Baptist Church on October 20, Roanoke Justice Ministries, a community organization committed to ending racism and poverty in the Roanoke Valley, hosted an event titled “Faith and Blue.”

Leaders from 15 area congregations as well as law enforcement officials and concerned citizens gathered to hear powerful testimonies, pray and have an honest dialogue on ways to make the city safe for everyone.

Among those who addressed all in attendance were Harvey, Dr. David Jones, Sheriff Antonio Hash, the Rev. Vern Bolden, Bishop JL Jackson, the Rev. Preston Tyler, the Rev. Jen Raffensperger and Valerie Koeppel of Carilion’s Violent Injury – Recovery and Support Program.

“Enough is enough. We are sick and tired of having the same conversations. The gun violence must end. How do we handle the families of the victims and the community affected by the shooting? Somebody has to teach somebody how to carry the weight of grief because if you are not careful, it will overtake you. FEDUP became a missionary group serving families who lost loved ones to gun violence,” Jackson said.

“Gun violence disrupts the fabric of our community. So many of the guns out there behind these crimes come from people stealing them from unlocked vehicles,” Jones said. “There are many reasons why people turn to gun violence – inadequate coping skills, the inability to resolve conflict peacefully and the lack of Godly examples in the home. Too many kids are raising themselves. All these things must be addressed if we are going to take our city back.”

Despite only living in Roanoke for three months, Raffensperger says she already feels a special connection to the community. “I never want more children to make a video in the middle of their school day because they think they won’t live to see the end of it,” she said.

Toward the end of the gathering, Dr. Valerie Hash and her choir performed a powerful set. Those who participated were treated to a meal, information booths and an outdoor play area once the event concluded.

Additional information about the Justice Ministries can be found at: faithworksintheroanokevalley.com.