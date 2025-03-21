by Shawn Nowlin

Every year, usually towards the end of February, Total Action Against Poverty (TAP) hosts its annual Black History Month Celebration. Due to inclement weather, this year’s ceremony was held on March 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Despite the postponed date, the huge church hall was packed for the affair that was as festive as ever. The event featured music, interpretative dance, guest speakers and of course the awards ceremony after which a prepared soul food luncheon was served. This year’s theme was “Exploring the Past, Present and Future of Roanoke’s Black Community.”

Explaining the purpose of the gathering, housing counselor Angelica Wagner said, “Black history is a living testament to resilience, excellence and progress. We want to ensure that the aspirations and dreams of today will become the milestones and triumphs of tomorrow.”

Smiles and laughter filled the room which contained cherished members of the community, city officials, activists, artisans, business leaders and more.

For its preservation of history, TAP honored the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. Also honored was Melrose Plaza, the multi-million dollar development in northwest and The Roanoke Tribune a family-owned and operated newspaper recognized for “Making and Recording Black History now for 85 years.

“The writer and civil rights activists James Baldwin said, ‘If you know what you claim, there really is no limit to where you can go,’” Angela Penn, TAP President and CEO said. “Today, we gather to celebrate Black history. A tradition that honors the profound contributions, struggles and resilience. As we reflect on the past, we must also acknowledge how Black history continues to shape the present.”

Admired for his tireless work ethic, Roanoke Tribune Associate Editor Stan Hale said, on behalf of his family’s newspaper, “I stand before you all today as one of the most grateful people on the planet. Once you fully embrace the power of gratitude at its core, it will empower you to heights unimaginable. Gratitude is a force unlike any other.”

He added, “I am a man that was born with a job. I have been on this job for 70 years now. And if I ever get a little burnt out all I have to do is look across the room at my mother Claudia Whitworth who sits there every day at 97 years old living on top of life. Furthermore, I wouldn’t be worthy of this honor without the incredible assistance of my sister Eva. She is a handler beyond belief and we pair beautifully. I am so blessed to have a small, but dedicated staff to which I owe my life. You can’t forget the people that you owe your life to and you have to let them know how much they are appreciated.”

When the Harrison Museum was first established, its primary mission was to make sure that Black history was uplifted beyond just the month of February.

“Since 2009, when the museum moved to the Center in the Square, we have flourished. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for volunteers in the community,” said Past Board President Charles Price.

To be recognized among his peers and colleagues is something that Goodwill Industries of the Valley CEO Richmond Vincent does not take for granted.

“I humbly accept this award on behalf of our over 1,000 team members. The City of Roanoke was a major investor in this project. As we developed this plaza, we are truly standing on the shoulders of giants. When I think of the Roanoke Tribune and the Harrison Museum, we are only here because of you.”

The auspicious event closed as everyone joined in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – known as the The Black National Anthem.