-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Stephanie House-Niamke?

I would say I’m pretty funny and approachable. I’m very curious about the world and the people in it. I’m always the person who wants to make sure no one is left out. I’m big on respecting myself and others, so as long as folks abide by that too, I don’t usually encounter much tension or conflict. I would also say I’m intuitive and very comfortable in my own skin

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born in Columbus, Ohio, but mostly raised in Southwestern Virginia. I graduated high school here in Roanoke. My upbringing was interesting, to say the least. My father, who is a community organizer, always taught me the importance of self-love and that “Black is beautiful.”

I wasn’t allowed to play with Barbie dolls or white dolls because my dad wanted me to be proud of my Blackness and also not to believe the stereotypes of what a woman’s body should look like. I grew up learning how important the Black story was to the American story and that our story as a people started long before we got to these American shores. That’s how I got my name. I’ve always had two last names because my mother didn’t take my father’s last name when they got married. Niamke is from the Akan people and means “God’s gift.”

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

My mom is a guidance counselor so I was primed for going to college. But I fell in love with Radford University, where many people in my family got their degrees. I earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Radford is where my parents met. I became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. there and was super involved in clubs and organizations on campus.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I specialize in the areas of the Sociology of Race, Sociology of Gender and the Sociology of Religion. My dissertation, which I’m defending on April 9, looks at how the White Jesus Phenomenon has impacted Black Americans – what it means to them, how they view it, how it impacts their spirituality, does the racial depiction matter, etc.

As a Sociology Fellow, I teach three courses each semester, including some combination of Social Problems, Introduction to Sociology, Deviance and Social Control and Social Movements/Collective Behavior. I’m currently finishing up my Ph.D. through West Virginia University.

How important is family to you?

Family is huge for me. I am the oldest of my generation on both sides and though my cousins may not feel like it, I do feel like I’m a big sister to them. I think learning the Black history as a kid made me understand how important your village is. I am nothing without my family. My mother and I have the closest relationship between a mother and daughter that I know of. That’s my girl!

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

I would definitely have some Chaka Khan, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence and his Tri-City crew, Madonna, Rihanna, J. Cole, Marren Morris, Alessia Cara and Wale.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I am a second-generation child of the Star City. My daddy and his brothers grew up here. I think of him as a local celebrity because he does so much in the city. Rarely do I go anywhere that people don’t know him. Secondly, I think about my own upbringing here and the relationships I’ve built.

I met my best friends (that I still have) here; I’ve protested here; I have marched and played in parades here; I’ve volunteered all over this city; and I am a part of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. here. No matter where I go next in life, I will always be a Star City girl. Appalachia is a part of me.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

It’s probably no surprise that I’m a big reader since I do so much of it being an academic. Give me a good mystery or thriller to read and I’m satisfied. I also play pickleball a few times a week around the city. Is shopping a hobby? Because I’m very good at it. Being a PhD student limits some of those things, but it’s rare you’ll catch me without my nails done.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

One of the earliest and largest impacts on my life was my band director, Sharon Johnson. We called her Ms. J. She was the absolute best. Another person who has had a big impact on my life is a former professor and now mentor and friend, Dr. Christian Matheis. I met Christian while I was getting my first master’s at Virginia Tech and he trained me in grassroots organizing and facilitating conversations across differences. I will always be grateful for the rooms he has fought for me in when I wasn’t present.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

I remember feeling so out of place as a teenager. I had so much fire and righteous rage. I had so many questions about why the world worked this way and I wasn’t shy about asking or bringing it up. I would tell my younger self to be patient, don’t settle in any area of my life and to know that there is a space for people just like me.