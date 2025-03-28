-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Anthony Drakeford?

A proud son of a single mother who has overcome a lot to get where I am today.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Patterson, New Jersey, but primarily raised in Richmond, Va.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

I didn’t want to see my single mother struggle, so I initially planned to enlist in the Armed Forces. I remember seeing the high costs of college from my older brother who was attending Virginia Commonwealth University at the time. My mother quickly dismissed that and told me that I was going to college.

Since sports have always been a strong suit of mine, I was determined to use that avenue to get into school. My first offers came for track. After coming to the realization that track was year-round, in addition to other factors, I turned down opportunities from other schools. I attended Ferrum College and stayed for four years. Since graduating in 1988, I’ve worked with children and families.

What is your official title, and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am currently a Student Support Specialist with Roanoke City Public Schools. My duties consist of assisting students and families overcome barriers that prohibit them from attending school on a regular basis, among many other things.

How important is family to you?

Family is extremely important to me. Through shared experiences and guidance, my family has taught me essential life skills, instilled values, encouraged personal development while offering a safe place where I can express myself and find comfort during challenging times.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

I grew up in the golden era of hip hop, so it would feature the obvious names as well as a smooth mix of R&B music. Some new school gospel too. It would all depend on the trip’s purpose.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

Although I’m not from Roanoke, this is where I call home. To some, I may still seem like an outsider, but I have cultivated a great relationship with the city.

I’ve seen many of our youth transition seamlessly from children into adulthood. I admire the way that movement and human connections bring people together. In my eyes and experiences, the city is a true melting pot of cultures, ideas and experiences.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

This shouldn’t come as a major surprise, but I’ve always been a sports fanatic. It doesn’t matter if I’m playing, watching or coaching. My ultimate hobby is traveling, and I am excited to do more of that in the future.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your mother?

I believe the reason why I have been coaching for so long boils down to the impact that my coaches had on me growing up. Effective communication skills, the concept of teamwork and competitiveness are just a few things that they taught me. I am still in contact with some of my coaches that helped shape me into the man that I am today. Strong figures like David Livingstone (recreation coach) and Hank Norton (college coach). Both have always been a huge inspiration.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Pay attention to small details and learn from your mistakes. Mistakes are lessons, not setbacks. Every misstep is pushing you forward. Trust in myself. Don’t let self-doubt keep you from making bold choices.