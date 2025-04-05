-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Anthony Jennings?

I’m a reserved, candid, respectful person who prioritizes faith, family, public service and community empowerment.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born in North Carolina, but primarily raised in Roanoke. I’m a proud product of Roanoke City Public Schools by way of Westside Elementary, Ruffner Middle and William Fleming High School.

I was blessed to be raised in Northwest Roanoke in a loving and supportive household with both parents who always emphasized being a man of integrity, showing empathy to others (especially, the less fortunate) and being a productive individual.

My parents and grandparents exuded a more spiritual than religious environment, so I quickly learned the importance of reading the Bible rather than blindly following prosperity preaching or man-made rituals. I am forever grateful to have a mother and father who sacrificed so much to ensure that I had a safe, healthy and nurturing upbringing.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I attended Old Dominion University before returning to Roanoke after my junior year. When I did, I attained employment with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare’s Child (BRBH) & Family Services. My passion for public service evolved into a 20-year career in the human services and juvenile justice fields via local and state government.

In addition to my tenure at BRBH, I’ve worked at many other places over the years, including the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center, Catawba Hospital, Virginia’s Department of Juvenile Justice, and Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services, just to name a few.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

As the Principal Broker and Owner of IVELMAP REALTY, LLC, my responsibilities encompass both the strategic growth of the business and hands-on engagement with clients and the community. I oversee the daily operations of the firm, ensuring compliance with real estate laws, managing transactions and guiding buyers, sellers and investors through the real estate process.

Beyond traditional brokerage duties, I am deeply committed to community development and homeownership education, particularly for first-time buyers and underrepresented groups. I foster relationships with local stakeholders – housing organizations, lenders and government agencies – to expand access to homeownership and economic opportunities for all individuals.

How important is family to you?

Next to God, family is the most important aspect of my life. I’m the youngest of three and my brother is special needs, so I’ve always had a heightened sense of responsibility to him, although he unknowingly sharpened my interpersonal skills which contributes to my success in my career and business. I’ve been happily married for almost 11 years and most, if not all, decisions are based around being in alignment with God’s plan, and the impact it will have on my family, specifically my wife and brother.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

My musical selection might perplex some but it varies depending on the vibe of the day. My playlist would include Big K.R.I.T., Talib Kweli, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Gap Band, Z-Ro, Wale, 2Pac, Raheem Devaughn, Lauryn Hill, Tye Tribbett, Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

It is impossible to tell my life story without involving the Star City. My grandparents owned homes in Roanoke, as do my parents. My father worked for the city for more than 30 years. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a student with RCPS and earned an education that has helped me thrive in my adulthood so the misnomers about public education being subpar are overstated.

I remain invested in positive community growth, especially with so many recent changes in departmental leadership, city council, zoning, and the like. No locality is perfect and there are certainly elements that can be improved upon, but I’m confident in the leadership and execution of the City Plan.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I enjoy traveling with my wife, reading and watching sports, mainly basketball and football.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

Spiritually – Dr. Rev. David A. Jones and the late Pastor Michael Covington. Christ-centered, Black men preaching and teaching the Bible in such a selfless manner.

Personally – Robbie Rhodes Wright and Crystal Castle are a testament to the proverb, “it takes a village to raise a child.” In childhood and adulthood, they have fed me, disciplined me and provided love and encouragement as if I were their son.

Scholastically – Mrs. JaCynthia March-Brewer and Mrs. Theresa Jackson. My participation in the Roanoke College Upward Bound program fueled my academic inquisition and led to attending a four-year university.

Career – Bo Hall was the first person to encourage me to pursue a career in human services and referred me to BRBH. Renee Brown, the current President & CEO at DePaul Community Resources, was my first supervisor at BRBH. Her candidness, leadership and professionalism proved essential to my career development.

Business – As a minority small business owner, the late Honorable Onzlee Ware often challenged me and offered words of encouragement as I transitioned from REALTOR® to Broker-Owner. He also afforded me an opportunity to grow by purchasing his former law office in Gainsboro.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Keep God first, pray continually and trust in His word during good and bad times. Save your disposable income and invest it in a multifamily or commercial property as an owner-occupant to reduce acquisition costs.