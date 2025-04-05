On Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., residents of Southwest Virginia stand together at the corner of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue outside Elmwood Park as part of the nationwide Hands Off! protest, joining thousands across the country to reject the Trump/Musk billionaire takeover and cuts to essential services. We’re pushing back against a growing crisis of political corruption and economic instability.

Organized by a nonpartisan, big-tent coalition of local and regional groups, the Roanoke event brings together veterans, retirees, union members, educators, clergy, environmentalists, and concerned neighbors standing shoulder to shoulder in defense of their communities.

The message is loud and clear: Hands off veterans benefits and our Salem VA workers; Hands off; USPS services in rural communities and the workers who deliver them; Hands off public school students and teachers; Hands off our farmers and food supply; Hands off folks on Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SNAP and WIC; Hands off our air, rivers, parks and public lands, our local George Washington & Jefferson National Forest; Hands off our rights as workers, citizens, consumers, and humans.

“This is what solidarity looks like in Southwest Virginia,” said Michael Strange, one of the local organizers. “We’re not all from the same background, but we’re all being impacted by the same dangerous agenda. And on Saturday, we’re showing up for each other. ”

The peaceful, nonviolent rally will feature speakers, joyful noise, handmade signs, and an energized crowd. Organizers invite attendees to stay involved, connect across groups, and begin laying the groundwork for sustained local action. www.bit.ly/handsoffRKE (URL is case-sensitive)