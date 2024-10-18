Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Bettina Mason is a change agent who believes in being a part of the solution and not a repetitive elaborator of the problem! She is a high-energy, passionate educator, collaborator, relationship builder, disruptor, nurturer, voice of the voiceless and community engagement driven. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. Bettina lives by the immortal words of Mahatma Gandi – Be the Change you wish to see in the World!

Growing up, your father was in the Air Force while your mother taught wherever he was stationed at. What was that experience like?

According to my mother, all of her experiences in the classroom were always exciting and rewarding. My mother, Peggy Sue Mason, is a veteran Special Education Teacher with over 42 years of experience. I was a baby thus I do not recall many of those experiences. After the death of my father, Sgt. Dewey M. Mason Jr., my mother moved to Roanoke with me and my sister. I was three, and Kelly was one.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

Education was always important in our household. Growing up, I aspired to be a female sports commentator. I went on to earn a BA in Communications/Public Relations. Later, I received my MSEd. in Human Resources Training & Development. I grew up surrounded by strong, educated Black women. My mother completed her BA from North Carolina Central and earned her Master’s in Special Education from the University of Virginia. Kelly attended Yale, Virginia Tech and William & Mary.

As an educator, what are your core principles?

-Student Centered Learning (i.e., Project Based Learning)

-Understanding the importance of continued learning for educators to improve student engagement and adapt to new challenges

-High Expectation in Education Standards

-Community Engagement (To have family, students and the community be a part of the overall solutions to reach successful educational goals)

These core principles work together to promote a holistic and empowering learning experience for students, ensuring that education is meaningful, inclusive and dynamic.

What is something you think that everyone should experience?

Traveling is the best experience in all areas of learning styles: visionary, auditory and kinesthetic. You have the opportunity to see the pages of any genre of books you have read in the past come to life. It can broaden your perspective on cultural awareness while enhancing your personal growth and knowledge.

If you were creating a playlist for a long road trip, which artists, podcasts and songs would be on it?

I love all genres of music! I will play anything that will give me the opportunity for a great car concert! I can do both the lead and background singers!

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

Personally, my mother. She is one of the kindest human beings I know. An extraordinary educator, she has a humanitarian drive to help everyone on her purpose-filled path. My sister, who I admire greatly, is the epitome of a Renaissance woman. She has an intentional spirit. Finally, my beautiful life-long friends Tya Board, Lisa Holt, Cheryl Manigualt, Allison Baker, Tracy Branch-Anderson, Pam Johnson and Lorrie Penn. All are resilient, dependable, kind and above all, will never take you for granted.

Professionally, it would be my Godbrother Dr. Jason Wimbush, the principal of Fishburn Park Elementary school. He is a person who sets his mind on a goal and will complete it, regardless of whatever it takes.

How did Mason Education Solutions Group come about?

I have been around great educators all of my life. Plus, I love to learn. After receiving my Master of Science in Education (MSEd) in Human Resources Training & Development, I wanted to work on a corporate level in those areas because they would often travel off-site for various trainings. I decided to form Mason Education Solutions Group, LLC. in 2015 because I knew I would be able to deliver a more engaging, educational memorable presentation.

I recently branched out to Mason Insurance Solutions Group to help my community with their health insurance needs while focusing on the social determinants of health. If people need my help throughout the year during the Annual Enrollment Period, turning at least 65, or are Medicare or Dual Eligible recipients, I am here to help them review the health insurances out there. This all falls under education because knowledge is power.

Outside of your occupation, what do your hobbies consist of?

Traveling, wine tastings and life learning.

If you could go back and give your younger self some life advice, what would it be?

Enlist in the Air Force after obtaining my undergraduate degree. Had I done that, I would have retired from my first career by now. I would be working solely in my business traveling the world as an educational consultant in the areas of AI, Leadership Development, Trauma Informed Care, & Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility & Belonging (DEIBAB).