by Shawn Nowlin

Roanoke is home to some incredibly talented people. Name a field and chances are, several Star City residents are thriving in it.

Reginald Brown wholeheartedly believes the age-old adage that, “It takes 10,000 hours to master a craft.” Recently, the freelance artist took part in a statewide art show and won first-place honors.

The competition garnered hundreds of entries. Participating in the contest was simply too good an opportunity for Brown to pass up. Of all the pieces he has created over the years, Brown says this one holds a special place in his heart.

“With my new works of art ‘Women of Color,’ I feel that I have returned home with a new sense of approach and consciousness. Thus, I can expand my continuous adventures and contributions in the world of art. Who knows what awaits us in the near future…why wait for it?”

Born in Hampton, Brown grew up in Roanoke. At an early age, he was inspired by his father’s artwork. Drawing from his imagination in his room are some of his earliest memories. Educated in the Roanoke City Public Schools system, Brown enrolled in the Navy after graduating from William Fleming High School.

“This was one of the most important chapters in my life. I got to travel the world and make so many memories,” he said. “After completing my three-year term, I returned to Roanoke and attended Virginia Western Community College. I later went on to receive my Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from Norfolk State University (NSU).”

Brown’s art is inspired by his life experiences. Another one of his inspirations is Vera Dickerson, a top-notch Virginia portrait artist and colorist. When asked what he loves most about being an artist, Brown said, “Using my talents to tell often overlooked stories.”

He added, “I have produced several portraits, illustrations and fine art pieces in the surrounding area of Roanoke. My earlier collections were displayed as a one-man art show at the Harrison Museum in 1991 followed by Lynchburg’s First Annual Virginia Black Art Show five years later. I entered the Southeastern Spectrum Regional Juried Exhibition, Associated Artists of Winston-Salem in 1998, and won best in show. That was certainly a career highlight for me.”

Brown’s artistry extends beyond the canvas. He also plays percussion for local acts such as Fuzzy Lizard, Zulu Watu and UpScale Band and Show. The NSU Spartan has found new inspiration and insight into his art, embracing past experiences into today’s endeavors.

Friends and family have taken to social media to congratulate Brown on his accomplishments. To keep up with the proud Colonel’s latest adventures, visit www.facebook.com/reginald.brown.