-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is E.B. Smith?

I am an artist, a consultant, an arts administrator and a happily married man. I have a mission of helping to empower people to use their voices and tell their stories.

Where were you born and raised?

Cleveland, Ohio. A lot of people think it’s just a flyover state, but Ohio is extremely rich in culture, especially Cleveland. The oldest Black theatre in the country where I did a lot of work, the Karamu House, is there. I spent the first part of my career as an actor.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I went to Ohio University for Theatre. After college, I got cast at the Great Lakes Theatre Festival. I did a bunch of work around the city and eventually got my Equity Card. In 2010, I was recruited to go to the largest repertory theatre in North America where I worked for ten years. When the pandemic hit, we were all pretty much laid off. I started thinking about what my next move should be, so I went back to school to get my Master of Arts Administration Degree. I’m now a candidate for my PhD in Organizational Development and Leadership. My father started a company doing organization development, so I was always around it.

How did your experiences as a teenager shape you into the person that you are today?

I’m Black and mixed race. My father is Black and was born in Louisiana in the 1940s. He was a professional baseball player, but his training was in behavioral psychology. My mother is white and was born just outside of Chicago. They first met in the ‘60s for social advocacy work. Having a worldview perspective at an early age helped me tremendously.

Is there a particular music genre that you enjoy more than others?

I absolutely love jazz but I grew up on Motown. One of the most amazing shows that I’ve ever seen was the Inaugural Rock N Roll Hall of Fame concert. Getting a chance to experience James Brown, Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and others is something that I will never forget. When I was in college, B.B. King came to perform at my school.

How did you become the Executive Director of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture?

I met Mr. Charles and Mrs. Anita during a production in which I was portraying Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During the reception, they introduced themselves. After learning about the museum and what their plans were, I told them that I do organization development for a living. They initially hired me to do strategic planning. When we presented the plan to the Board, they loved it. My duties as Executive Director consist of community engagement and fundraising.

What is a TV show and/or movie that you would consider a masterpiece?

One of my favorite movies of all time is “Sorry To Bother You.” Everything about the film, from the writing to the cinemaphotography, is excellent.

Outside of your profession, what are some of your hobbies?

I am an outdoors kind of dude. I love hunting, hiking and camping. Anytime that I get to be outside and explore Mother Nature….that is a great time.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

My parents, Dr. Herb and Mrs. Rebecca, for sure. Many of their important life lessons didn’t come from what they said, but rather how they treated others, worked hard and overcame obstacles as a unit. Also, my wife. I knew that she was the one when she went above and beyond to be there for me when my dad died.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

It’s actually something that my dad’s mom used to say: Listen, child, everything is going to be alright.