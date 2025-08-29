-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is James Murphy?

I would describe myself as an analytical, resourceful and driven person. My background and history have molded me into this fashion. Coming from a big family, I’m also known to be a diplomatic social butterfly.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born in Monroe, Louisiana, and raised in the rural area of a small town called Rayville. It’s located in the top right corner of the state, bordering Arkansas and Mississippi.

I am the fifth of nine children to Anna and Robinson Murphy. Neither parent made it through high school because they dropped out to help support their families. My mother was a stay-at-home mom who picked up side work of housekeeping (think of the movie The Help). My dad worked multiple jobs, primarily for the City of Rayville, and side handyman-type work to supplement the income.

We grew up on a “hobby farm,” so I experienced the full farm lifestyle of hogs, cows, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, gardens and hay fields. Rooted in the church, although we were poor, we never went without, and we were taught the true value of love and family. The church I attended growing up, New Zion Baptist Church, was once the school that my dad attended. The church is still in operation today.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I attended college at Northeast Louisiana University (known today as ULM – the University of Louisiana at Monroe). There, I earned my Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management and also met my future wife, Wendy Murphy. After graduating, I moved to New Orleans, where I became the Project Manager for American Sprinkler Company Inc.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

As the Chief of Staff, my responsibilities consist of, but are not limited to, focusing on providing administrative and operational support to Sheriff Hash and assisting in managing the department’s day-to-day activities and strategic initiatives, among other things. If there are any issues within our four-divisions of the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, I am the point of contact before it streams over to Executive Leadership. It’s also my duty to monitor the staff as well as the life, health and safety of the residents being detained in our facility.

How important is family to you?

Family is very important! Growing up in a family of 11 and within the church environment, my morals and values today were shaped and molded by the teachings of my parents. My mom was a mother in church while dad was a deacon. We were all made to become active through choir, ushers and programs.

We grew up as first and second cousins like an extended piece of one’s immediate family. With both mom and dad now deceased, we continue to gather on major holidays, now branding the Fourth of July as our annual family reunion. Five years ago, we’ve started a yearly Murphy Memorial 5K Scholarship honoring our parents for their driving inspiration for education.

Their saying was, “Just graduate high school and it will give you a head start in life.”

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

Growing up in Louisiana, I grew up listening to various genres of music – from jazz to blues to gospel. We travel back home at least twice a year, which is about a 12 to 16 hour trip. I normally have my Pandora playing, starting with gospel sprinkled in with some love songs.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

After moving to Roanoke from New Orleans, I was instantly hired by the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy. I have been employed for over two decades. One of my many ways I give back to Roanoke is by hosting a women’s self-defense awareness class, something I’ve done for 15 years. I’ve also collaborated with different entities: Kirk Family YMCA, Gainesboro YMCA, Salem YMCA, New Century Baptist Church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, the Ronald McDonald House, Community High School, Advanced Auto Corporate, Elmwood Library and Fit Body Boot Camp.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

My main hobbies consist of teaching my self-defense classes, women’s only bootcamp at the Kirk YMCA and strength and conditioning. I also coach varsity football at Cave Spring High School.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

I’ve learned over the years to be humble and take a little bit of information from everyone I come in contact with. This has allowed me to learn things that my parents weren’t exposed to.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Be intentionally present. Although I had great relationships with my parents and other family members, being intentionally present would have minimized some of the selfish behaviors that we all display in our younger years. I’ve learned that no matter how much you try, you don’t get time back. Yesterday is gone and tomorrow isn’t promised to us. So be in the moment, be present and show love.