Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Jonathan Holland?

I would describe myself as a loving, caring and energetic person. I have a lot of love to give and take pride in uplifting and supporting those who cross my path.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was actually born on a U.S. Army base in Würzburg, Germany, but I was raised in Roanoke. I was brought up in the Star City by my mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, along with my older sister and cousins. That strong family foundation shaped who I am today.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

After graduating from William Fleming High, I was offered a culinary scholarship in New York City. However, I chose to pursue my passion for track and field, and my dream of studying social work. Unfortunately, that path was delayed when I was diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer on my foot, which prevented me from accepting a track scholarship. Despite the setback, I relocated to New York for a fresh start and continued pursuing my goals.

What is your official title, and what do your responsibilities consist of?

After many years working in social services, I decided to follow my passion for helping others through hospitality. Now, nearly 15 years later, after gaining experience with luxury boutique hotels and various major brands, I serve as the Regional Director of Hotel Operations. In this role, I oversee multiple properties, lead teams and ensure that each guest experience exceeds expectations.

How important is family to you?

Family is incredibly important to me. I believe in cherishing those we love while we have them. Over the years, many people have invested in me, mentored me and become a chosen family. Their presence has helped shape and guide my journey.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

My playlist would definitely include Sade, Prince, and Anita Baker. I’d also mix in some classic rock, ’90s hip-hop and R&B, Afrobeats, soca, house music and I can’t forget Kaytranada.

What are some of your favorite City of Roanoke memories?

Roanoke holds a lot of nostalgia for me. Every time I visit, there’s a warm “there’s no place like home” vibe. It reminds me of where I came from and how far I’ve come. Growing up in Roanoke gave me a strong sense of community and pride.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love giving back to my community, especially through my fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as well as other organizations I’m involved in. These include the Prince Hall FreeMasons, the NAACP, and supplying meals and outreach to the less fortunate. I also enjoy riding my Peloton, cooking, visiting plant shops and spending time with my loved ones.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of family?

My mentor of over 25 years has been a constant and influential presence in my life. I’m also deeply grateful to my coaches, “track moms,” professors, and fraternity brothers who have poured into me and helped shape my path.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Whew! I’d tell my younger self: “Lead with a strong spine and a soft heart.” Don’t ever let anyone make you feel like your dreams are too big. Keep putting love into the world and pouring it into others. Even when we don’t always see or feel the return, stay true to who you are. And most importantly, use your voice. Speak up.